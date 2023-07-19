Air quality alerts return as smoke and haze from wildfires reemerge

Smoke, haze and unhealthy air quality alerts have returned, raising major health concerns for New Jerseyans. Many might recall the orange skies and extremely dangerous air quality alerts in June. But unless people are checking air quality alerts, most don’t know that the current air quality was issued as dangerous and unhealthy.

Now, Rutgers scientists are examining the health impacts of the Canadian wildfires that have been worsening air quality here in the Garden State. Assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, Dr. Georgios Kelesidis speaks on how you can keep yourself safe.

“Even smaller concentrations can be quite dangerous to our health, especially to people with existing conditions,” Dr. Kelesidis said. “As soon as this index is above 100, I would suggest to people to avoid going outdoors, stay indoors, and avoid any exposure to this wildfire smoke.”