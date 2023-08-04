AI-powered local news site stirs new questions about tech’s role in journalism

Interview: Joe Amditis, assistant director of the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University

Joanna Gagis, Senior Correspondent | August 4, 2023 | More Issues

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is making waves throughout society, and the world of journalism is no exception.

A new website called LocalLens attempts to cover local governments across New Jersey relying entirely on artificial intelligence to scrub through recordings of meetings and public records and write articles. It’s an unprecedented model raising new questions about how artificial intelligence should fit into reporting work, if at all.

Joe Amditis, assistant director of the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University, analyzes the role of emerging tech in reporting. He says that with great opportunity should come even greater caution.

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TAGS: AI NEWS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTER FOR COOPERATIVE MEDIA AT MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY JOE AMDITIS JOURNALISM LOCALLENS
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