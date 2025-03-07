AG Matt Platkin pulls no punches in his resistance to Trump

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin on Friday joined another lawsuit against the Trump administration, this time challenging the firings of federal probationary workers.

But Platkin’s resistance efforts haven’t gained him many allies among the state’s Republican leaders, who last week introduced articles of impeachment against him, arguing he’s more focused on generating headlines than protecting the residents of New Jersey.

NJ Spotlight News on Friday spoke with Platkin about the state’s legal moves on this and other matters — and about his critics.

“I don’t spend a whole lot of time paying attention to partisan political attacks, and certainly, we haven’t taken our eye off the ball here in New Jersey,” Platkin said. “We just announced one of the largest busts of an opioid manufacturing ring in state history, 500,000 doses of heroin and opioids taken off the street. Gun violence at historic lows. We’ve driven auto theft down to significantly lower levels.”

“We are focused on keeping our residents safe,” he said. “And that is what I do every single day. And that’s where my attention is paid.”

Calling the latest federal job cuts an illegal “mass layoff,” the new lawsuit has been filed by a coalition of 20 states in Maryland federal court, asking a judge to reinstate the employees to their jobs and stop any future firings.

Meanwhile, in a separate lawsuit Platkin joined, Democratic attorneys general are fighting the president’s attempt to cut $600 million in federal grants that help prepare new teachers for the classroom. The legal push-back against the administration has had initial success in the courts, winning temporary relief on issues ranging from the move to end birthright citizenship to freezes on public funding.

“They need to follow the laws that are put in place for large scale reductions in force,” Platkin said of the latest case. “So that we don’t make mistakes like inadvertently firing people who regulate our nuclear arsenal or people who ensure that planes can land on time. . . Those laws are in place for a reason, and the president needs to follow them, just as every other president who has tried to do large-scale reductions in force have done.”