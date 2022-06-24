After court ruling on NY gun law, Murphy wants new limits in NJ

Gov. Murphy: ‘A right to carry a concealed weapon is in actuality a recipe for tragedy’

Brenda Flanagan, Senior Correspondent | June 24, 2022 | Law & Public Safety, More Issues

“A right to carry a concealed weapon is in actuality a recipe for tragedy.” Gov. Phil Murphy said as he addressed gun control advocates crowding his outer office Friday. Murphy slammed the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that people have a constitutional right to carry firearms in public. In an attempt to salvage New Jersey’s concealed carry law, Murphy signed an executive order asking state agencies to review statutes and rules and to seek ways to further regulate firearms.

The Murphy administration will also work with state lawmakers on a list of locations across New Jersey where guns could be banned by statute — including arenas, hospitals and polling places. But Second Amendment advocates like state Sen. Ed Durr (R-Gloucester) oppose any new restrictions. “It is a Second Amendment right, it’s a God-given right, it’s not by the government. The government is there to enforce and uphold our rights,” Durr said.

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TAGS: CONCEALED CARRY LAW ED DURR FIREARMS GUN SAFETY MURPHY ADMINISTRATION PAT CALLAHAN PHIL MURPHY SECOND AMENDMENT U.S. SUPREME COURT
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