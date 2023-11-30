Advocates: End of CBT surcharge is a tax break for corporations

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly identify Maura Collingsgru. She is the Director of Policy and Advocacy for New Jersey Citizen Action, not New Jersey Policy Perspective.

Advocates and others on Thursday pressed one more time for the extension of the state’s 2.5% surcharge on the state’s corporate business tax, hoping to maintain a revenue stream as the state faces new fiscal challenges.

Gov. Phil Murphy has stood by the surcharge expiring at the end of the year, saying repeatedly that the measure was always meant to be temporary and that it is important for the state to uphold its promise to the business community. But advocates protested outside the State House that it amounts to a tax break for corporations at a time the state can least afford it.

“We are here to say and to urge that lawmakers and the governor make sure that we do not give the largest corporations in our state a $1 billion tax cut on the backs of working people in our state,” said Antoinette Miles from the New Jersey Working Families Party.

The groups maintain the money brought in by the surcharge is urgently needed to fund NJ Transit, and urged Murphy and state lawmakers to not only keep the surcharge, but make it permanent.