Technology is proving to be a critical tool for law enforcement in solving crimes. But civil liberties advocates also say it can be an assault on your privacy. Those groups are increasingly speaking out against the use of facial recognition technology by police agencies, arguing it’s rife for abuse.

In an effort to prevent misidentification, Sen. Nia Gill (D-Essex) has introduced several bills to limit facial recognition tech’s use, including camera auditing requirements, accuracy standards and other regulations. The senator says she is now hoping her bill to regulate the use of the software will be voted on soon, as she says the technology is becoming more popular and affordable.