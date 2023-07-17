Actors and screenwriters stand in solidarity amid ongoing strikes

Pressures increase as actors and screenwriters take to the streets of New York City, continuing to strike and advocate for better pay. About 160,000 actors, who are associated with SAG-AFTRA, voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike authorization following stalled negotiations last week.

The union underwent a major walk-out 40 years ago. But now, the actors join the nearly 11,000 screenwriters who went on strike in May. This marks a historic moment in the industry. Unionized actors and screenwriters have not been on strike simultaneously since 1960. Both union members are now standing in solidarity and putting more pressure on the studios to meet their demands.

“We’re here today to fight,” said actor David Boreanaz.