’21’ series: A profile of Edgar Aquino-Huerta, uplifting South Jersey farmworkers

The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The “21” series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.

The latest film introduces us to Edgar Aquino-Huerta from Cumberland County. He is using his voice to help his community of undocumented workers push for immigration rights, fair wages and safe working conditions. An emerging filmmaker inspired by the stories of his co-workers and friends, Edgar introduces us to Cumberland County through the eyes of undocumented workers.

Watch here.