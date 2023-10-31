Transgender students: How controversy over NJ school policy is taking a toll They say rollback of transgender student protections makes schools less safe and welcoming

In January, Jay’la Cooper was struggling to see during math class in her junior year at Neptune High School. She left class to go to the nurse, hoping to receive help with her vision so she could pass the class.

When the nurse picked up the phone to call Cooper’s home, Cooper says she misread the school paperwork and referred to Cooper as Jay’la, the name she was using at school but not at home. Cooper, who is transgender, was out at school but not to her family.

After that phone call, things started to change for Cooper, 18. She said she suffered emotional and physical abuse before moving between psychiatric hospitals and homeless shelters. Now, she lives with her mother.

“I would go home, and I would get cursed out. I was put in the mirror. I’m a trans woman so I have gender dysphoria… Having gender dysphoria, it hurts when you go through something like that. It makes you feel very stressed out and not good at all. There was a lot of saying that being a trans woman, I’m an illness, and trans women shouldn’t exist,” Cooper said.

Neptune Township School District, like many others across the state, has what’s known as “Policy 5756: Transgender Students,” which enumerates protections for transgender students in the district. Under the policy, the principal or another designated staff member should have a confidential discussion with transgender students to ascertain their preference on parental communications, name and pronouns.

“A lot of the policy has to do with kids like me, kids who don’t come from very safe homes, who come from broken homes. That’s really what that policy protects,” Cooper said.

Jay’la Cooper, a student of Neptune High School, explains why she believes “Policy 5756: Transgender Students” is important for educators and students.

School officials in districts where students told NJ Spotlight News they faced discrimination as a result of their LGBTQ+ identity said they were unaware of the specific instances students described. They affirmed that their school district supports its LGBTQ+ students, creating gender support plans and supporting the use of students’ pronouns and names.

The controversial policy

The policy says school staff members are not required to notify a student’s parent or guardian of the child’s gender identity or expression. It also allows transgender students to participate in gender-segregated activities and use the school facilities that are consistent with their gender identity.

At least nine New Jersey school districts have repealed Policy 5756, which LGBTQ+ students and advocates say will have a detrimental impact on LGBTQ+ youth, especially trans students. Districts without the policy are still required to comply with the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

“What that means exactly may be up for debate, but leaving individual staff members — perhaps hundreds of them — to figure out the legal rights of transgender students and parents on their own is a risky proposition,” said attorney David Rubin, whose law firm represents about 80 school districts.

He said removing the policy leaves school staff and students without specific guidance on how particular situations should be handled.

Students from across the state say they are already feeling the impact of changes to Policy 5756 and book challenges targeting LGBTQ+ library materials. According to research from the Trevor Project, nearly 1 in 3 LGBTQ+ youth said their mental health was poor most of the time or always due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies and legislation.

Paying attention

These students are paying attention, even if the policies aren’t in place in their own school districts or communities.

In Sparta, the board of education voted to repeal Policy 5756 at a meeting on Oct. 19. In an email to school staff the following day, Superintendent Matthew Beck said the district is asking staff to tell the administration when an LGBTQ+ student shares confidential information regarding gender identity or sexual orientation. The administration will then determine if, when and how the information is shared with a student’s parent or guardian.

Sam Holovacs, a 2021 graduate of Sparta High School, said the policy was important for the protection of LGBTQ+ students in the district.

Holovacs, a transgender man, first came out as nonbinary to friends in high school before telling his parents. He said he felt safe coming out to friends, who gave him courage and an opportunity to practice coming out before telling his parents.

“To be able to talk to my other friends who were trans gave me a lot more security that I had people around me who were more than willing to get these quick changes and respect to me, that I knew would be a bit more difficult with my parents just because they’ve known me a certain way across my life,” he said.

Difficulty of discussing gender identity

Holovacs was already out as gay to his parents and his peers, but he said discussing his gender identity was different.

“The treatment for being gay was kind of standard. There were some people that didn’t understand and were fairly hateful about it, which is why I kept being trans a little bit closer,” Holovacs said.

Sam Holovacs, a 2021 graduate of Sparta High School, talks about the importance of protecting the privacy of LGBTQ+ students.

Holovacs ultimately came out as a trans man in college, and said he maintains a strong relationship with his parents, in part because he was able to come out on his own terms when he was ready.

“Even though my parents are supportive there’s still this fear, this unknown factor. I’m someone who has struggled with my gender identity for some time and to not have control over when it comes out and how it comes out can really hurt,” Holovacs said.

The rise in anti-LGBTQ+ school policies in New Jersey is not limited to transgender students. The state has also seen a rise in challenges to books with LGBTQ+ content.

Jade Motondo, a senior at Howell High School, also emphasized the importance of giving kids the ability to come out on their own terms.

Motondo, 16, came out as transgender to her mom and siblings, then to her dad and friends two years ago. For Motondo, coming out to each of her parents on her own terms helped with her anxiety.

Prioritizing safety

“It’s a big change in your life and I don’t think having somebody else decide when that change happens is a very good thing. It needs to be on your own terms,” Motondo said.

She said it’s important to prioritize the safety of youth who may not feel comfortable coming out to their family.

“If kids were willing to tell their parents and not worried about it, they would,” she said. “If there’s a reason to be worried about it, I don’t think the parents should be told out of the blue and possibly have that kid be mentally or physically hurt.”

Howell Township Public Schools, the pre-K-8 district where Motondo was a student before attending regional high school, voted to repeal Policy 5756 at a board meeting on Oct. 18.

Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said too many people assume every child has a supportive home environment, which isn’t always the case.

Harsh consequences

Eagan Dean, a senior volunteer with a youth group for LGBTQ+kids under 18 at the Pride Center of New Jersey, said each year he sees students without housing because their parents reject their identity. These young people often struggle with mental health, suicide attempts and substance abuse issues, Dean added.

The Pride Center released a statement, crafted in part by youth group participants, objecting to school policies they believe will harm transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer and gender nonconforming youth.

‘I was scared not only for myself but for other people in my club and anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.’ Alex Ford, North Hunterdon High School, on battles over books

“Discriminatory policies that specifically target trans kids for differential treatment, surveillance, and school intervention stigmatize trans youth. As a community organization committed to cultivating equality and acceptance, we decry these policies,” the statement reads.

The statement also says that coming out at school can “serve as a low-stakes environment for children to try out their identity through words, clothes, or play before making larger decisions.”

Book battles

The rise in anti-LGBTQ+ school policies in New Jersey is not limited to transgender students. The state has also seen a rise in challenges to books with LGBTQ+ content. Through the end of August, New Jersey has seen 10 attempts to restrict access to 23 books, according to the American Library Association. Beth Raff, president of the New Jersey Association of School Librarians, said books with LGBTQ+ themes are among the most challenged.

LGBTQ+ students in school districts where books have been challenged said both the removal of books and the atmosphere in the school community during a challenge can have a negative impact on students.

Alex Ford, a senior at North Hunterdon High School, was among the students who fought to keep five books in the school’s library in 2021. Ford, who is nonbinary, worked with members of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, to fight the challenges by spreading the word, conducting research and preparing speeches for school board meetings.

During the challenges, Ford said members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community faced backlash in school and at board meetings, with students who presented as trans facing the worse of it.

“It was really overwhelming in the moment,” said Ford, who was in their first year as GSA president at the time. “It was a little scary if I’m being really honest. I was scared not only for myself but for other people in my club and anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Bathroom fights

Ford said other students would shout insults in the hallway and make comments to students using the all-gender bathroom.

Jude Gepp, another senior at North Hunterdon High School, said there has always been discrimination toward LGBTQ+ students in school, agreeing that it is especially prevalent for trans kids using the all-gender bathroom. Gepp described one student who was kicked into the toilet and another who was punched in the face.

“Without protections so these students can actually use the bathroom at all without getting in trouble they wouldn’t be able to actually report when these things happen,” Gepp said.

‘They ask me questions like “When is this rule coming to my school? Is this rule going to hurt me and my friends?” and I don’t really know what to tell them.’ Eagan Dean, Pride Center of New Jersey

The Trevor Project’s “2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People” says that a majority of LGBTQ+ youth report being harassed at school because of their identity.

Gepp has no strong gender identity and uses they/them pronouns. They described one encounter with a teacher who repeatedly refused to use their name and pronouns. In one conversation about gender, Gepp said the teacher asked them to “stop shoving it down my throat.”

“If the school understood more about these LGBTQ+ topics and taught the teachers how to behave and how to respect the students, that would never have happened,” they said.

Gepp believes books with LGBTQ+ content can be part of the solution by promoting the understanding and inclusion of different identities.

Identifying with others

Max Moore, a senior at Voorhees High School in the same school district, agreed. Moore, a trans man, was also involved in fighting the book challenges at North Hunterdon. He said books and musicals helped him figure out who he was during the pandemic lockdown.

“Kids need this media, and they need this representation. The truth of it is when kids don’t see themselves in media, when kids aren’t able to find their identity in books, that leads them to staying closeted for their life,” Moore said. “That means going down the rabbit hole of various mental issues and struggles, which I have definitely struggled with.”

Moore spoke at most of the school board meetings during the book challenges but lamented the fact that LGBTQ+ kids must be the ones standing up for rights that he said should be given to them.

Max Moore, a senior at Voorhees High School, explains the importance of protecting queer students.



While pushing back against book challenges, Moore said his mental health took a dark turn.

“I was struggling because I was often surrounded by people who were also struggling with the same mental health issues,” he said. “It was maybe half a year, a year after I’d come out and I was still really struggling to find myself.”

Consequences for mental health

LGBTQ+ youth, particularly those who are trans and nonbinary, are at a significantly higher risk of anxiety and depression compared to their peers. In 2023, nearly three-quarters of transgender and nonbinary youth reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety and more than 3 in 5 reported experiencing symptoms of depression, according to the Trevor Project.

Suicidal ideation is also more prevalent among these young people, the report says. Trans and nonbinary students who find their schools to be gender-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide, according to the report.

“We’re losing too many kids every single day and we need to do more to tell our kids that they are perfect as they are, that we love them, we accept them and do everything we can to protect our children’s health and well-being,” Wesolowski of the National Alliance on Mental Illness said.

She added that the discussion of anti-LGBTQ+ policies alone can have a hugely detrimental impact on youth who may feel like the resources, support and access to care they benefit from are at risk. This leads to higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicidality, she added.

Dean, who volunteers with the Pride Center youth group, said his students have been wanting to talk about these policies during meetings since Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill was introduced in 2022.

“The very fact of their existence is stressful. The fact of this discourse and the changes is stressful. They talk about it constantly. It’s on their minds and you can tell that it frightens them,” Dean said.

He added that recently, the conversation has turned to school districts repealing or amending their policies on transgender students.

“They follow the spread of it week to week. They are always telling me how close the school district is to their school, and they watch it move across New Jersey,” Dean said. “They ask me questions like ‘When is this rule coming to my school?’ ‘Is this rule going to hurt me and my friends?’ and I don’t really know what to tell them.”

— Charts by Genesis Obando