NJ’s interim women’s prison facility until Edna Mahan replacement is built A replacement for the notorious Edna Mahan prison could be years away





Edna Mahan: The history In 1911, the NJ state Legislature provided funds for the purchase of a large farm in then rural Hunterdon County to create a place for female offenders who had, until then, been housed at what was known as Trenton State Prison. The facility — the New Jersey State Reformatory for Women at Clinton — was ready two years later. When the prison opened, it consisted of three old farmhouses, barns and some other outbuildings. Read more.

In its early days, Clinton Farms — now known as the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women — was at the vanguard of corrections policies in the United States. But for the past few decades, New Jersey’s only women’s prison became synonymous with the sexual and physical assaults on the women incarcerated there.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Corrections took the first steps toward closing the sprawling 110-year-old facility in Hunterdon County. On Oct. 18, it moved some 75 women living in minimum-security housing five miles away to the former William H. Fauver Youth Correctional Facility, now known as the Edna satellite campus.

In June 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the current prison closed following a report on the physical assaults five months earlier by corrections officers that seriously injured several female inmates. A consultant recommended that the state operate a new, more centrally located, facility. That location has not been finalized. The Legislature included $90 million in the current budget to begin closing the prison and building the new one, which is expected to have a $300 million price tag.

In the interim, officials decided to move as many women as they could from the older buildings because of problems with the aging structures.

“It is a necessary thing,” said Bonnie Kerness, director of the AFSC Prison Watch program and a member of the Edna Mahan board of trustees. “The buildings are not in good shape. It’s an old facility. It’s part of a plan to get as many women as we can out of uncomfortable conditions, including air conditioning and heating problems.”

Women were actually moved from Edna Mahan on an emergency basis last year due to infrastructure problems that included steam leaks, mold and a heat wave that kept temperatures inside buildings without air-conditioning above 80 degrees for weeks. About 103 women have been living at one of the buildings reopened at the (former Fauver) satellite campus.

First official step

But the first official step in the winding down of the prison took place on Oct. 18, when 75 women with minimum security status were bused to their new home on that satellite campus. Inmates are being housed there in two buildings with a courtyard between.

“There are things that we were able to open here that we weren’t able to do at the Edna main, things like honors dorms, things that Edna main just simply doesn’t have the capacity for,” said Department of Corrections Commissioner Victoria Kuhn, as she gave NJ Spotlight News a tour of the new satellite campus just before the move. “And the emphasis on this being temporary.”

The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women is on about 400 acres. This is a view of the main campus, which is not surrounded by a fence.

The $90 million in the budget is to provide about 150,000 square feet of modular facilities able to hold 434 beds, as well as site work, security fencing, kitchen and medical facilities and other costs, according to information the Corrections Department provided to the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services last spring. Some of the modular units will be retained to be used as part of the new prison, which Kuhn described as “purpose built.” The new prison when it’s built will include areas specifically designed for family visits, reentry planning, vocational training and long-term care for older inmates, as well as better living quarters. Few such facilities exist in the U.S. as most women are incarcerated in old buildings designed with incarceration rather than rehabilitation in mind — and often built more with men in mind than women.

Staying behind

The 165 women whose status is maximum security, including those whose movements are severely restricted — and another 22 with significant mental health needs who live in another building — will remain at the main Edna Mahan campus for now because the satellite buildings are not equipped to accommodate them.

Officials were aware the move to the satellite campus would be stressful, particularly for women who have lived at Edna Mahan for decades.

Otherwise, all but a handful of women have now moved to the satellite facility, although some will be returning regularly to the main Edna campus for work detail, dental care or significant medical issues and for some classes or extended family visits. That entails a 10-minute van ride, which corrections officials do not consider a problem because they are accustomed to transporting inmates. Administrative offices are also remaining at the main campus, in a building that dates to the 1930s.

A tour of both the main Edna campus and the satellite shows stark differences between the facilities.

A corrections officer stands in the common room of the honors housing area at the Edna Mahan satellite campus

The satellite campus is smaller and self-contained rather than sprawling, so there isn’t the same need to worry about women traveling to different buildings. A classroom, a chapel, rooms for counseling and such programs as parenting and reentry as well as mental health and substance abuse assistance and medical care are all in the same building where the women live. They also will have access to a wide range of activities, from crochet club to creative writing, as well as aerobics, yoga and Zumba. The minimum and medium security buildings are also enclosed by fencing.

Dan Sperrazza, a corrections spokesman, said the transfer has reduced the need for 11 posts over three shifts each day.

What’s different about satellite facility

The satellite building in which the women classified as minimum security risk are now living has a fresh coat of paint and reliable heating and air-conditioning. Some of the housing units on the main campus lacked air-conditioning, requiring corrections officials during extremely hot temperatures to use large fans that still didn’t adequately cool the spaces. The new housing also has larger windows to bring in more light. And officials say it is fully equipped with cameras so there are no blind spots that might encourage the kinds of sexual harassment and assaults women faced for decades in the older buildings on the main campus.

The satellite’s dorm-style sleeping spaces open off a central living space, which has a television, telephones and access to email as well as a microwave, a refrigerator and an ice machine.

A common room in the regular minimum-security building at the satellite facility A meeting room at the satellite facility In a classroom at the satellite facility A dorm room in honors housing at the satellite facility

One wing of the minimum security building offers an “honors” housing option, the first one in any New Jersey state prison. This space accommodates 24 women who met specific criteria, including being discipline-free for some time, participating in programming and being recommended by staff, according to Ryan O’Dea, Edna Mahan’s administrator. This area has more and upgraded storage space for the women’s belongings and more comfortable furniture — as Kuhn described it, “as close to Ikea that is considered appropriate” — in the common area. There are also doors, not typical in dormitory-style prison settings, so that women can go to their beds to read or just for some quiet.

“The goal here was to make a space in a prison environment that’s as normative as possible,” said Kuhn, adding some of the ideas were from the consultant the state hired to help design the new prison. “It was, instead of waiting for the build of the next facility, let’s see what we can do in the existing facility right now. So we attempted in a traditional physical environment to make it as normative as possible … Everybody really came together to, I think, push the envelope as far as we could for prison environment.”

By contrast, several of the buildings in use at the main campus until recently were run-down. Some had had leaky ceilings. There was rust and what appeared to be mold in bathrooms. And most had no air-conditioning.

What’s left behind

One of the giant fans that’s used to cool off areas without air-conditioning at Edna Mahan main campus The toilet and sink in a single room in a cottage recently vacated at the Edna Mahan main campus A dorm room in the Williamson cottage on the main Edna Mahan main campus. Built in the 1920s, the building was closed 2019 but reopened in 2020 for COVID-19 isolation. A shower in a cottage recently occupied at the Edna Manhan main campus The Williamson building on the main campus was reopened in 2020 for COVID-19 isolation. It had no air-conditioners. Bunks in a dormitory in Randall cottage, main campus; the building was in use as recently as April 2023.

Terry Schuster, the state’s corrections ombudsperson, said his office was “definitely concerned about indoor temperatures” in those cottages. “When we monitored this for our Summer 2022 report, we measured temperatures in the high 80s inside those housing units in July and August. There are also other infrastructure and security needs that support moving the population to different accommodations.”

Kuhn has estimated that the closure of Edna Mahan will save the state $180 million in maintenance costs for the prison.

Why not everyone is happy to move

Some of the differences between the satellite facility and the older prison are less attractive to at least some of the women, several of whom sent petitions to Murphy, wrote letters to legislators and staged a brief hunger strike in July to try to stop the move.

In the satellite facility, all of the sleeping areas are dormitory-style, with roughly eight women to a room, although the rooms could accommodate more if needed. Some of the housing at the older Edna campus was dormitory-style, but other women had single rooms with their own toilet and sink. Some women did not want to give up that privacy and be forced to possibly have to wait longer to use the toilet or wash.

One of the vans used to transport women between the two Edna Mahan campuses

Some women will need to continue traveling back and forth to the main campus. Infirmary care and all dental and optometry visits are remaining there, as is the main library. The main cosmetology and woodworking classrooms also remain at the old campus and bachelor’s level college classes will also continue to be taught there. While there are a number of jobs available at the satellite, others, including teacher’s aide, food service and legal assistants, will remain at the main campus.

Extended visits of two to three hours a week with children or other family members also will continue only in the room equipped with toys, games and rocking chairs and at an outdoor play space at the old campus due to space considerations. While only a few miles apart, travel back and forth is difficult for the women and they suggest it will be costly.

“Each leg of a transport trip requires that the women be strip-searched,” wrote Catherine M. Stanford, who advocates on behalf of women in prison, in an email to NJ Spotlight News. “They must be transported in chains and shackles in small transport vans.

“There are a limited number of vans, and they (the women) have heard that DOC does not plan to purchase more. They have already heard reports of vans breaking down. This part of the move means increased costs for guards assigned to these transport trips; for gasoline and vehicle maintenance; and for insurance coverage for the increased risk of accidents and injury, especially in the winter.”

The security required for these trips is an issue that Schuster hopes can be addressed further.

Strip searches

“One persistent area of concern, particularly for people who have experienced a lot of sexual violence in their lives, is requiring a strip search every time a person moves between the satellite facility and the main campus,” he said. “For people who need to go to the infirmary for health care services or who need to be on the main campus regularly for programming or work assignments, the strip search requirement can feel invasive, humiliating, or even traumatizing. The department has taken significant steps to adjust their policies and reduce the number of strip searches for a person traveling between the two sites.”

Schuster suggested the state use a body scanner machine like TSA uses at airports in place of a strip search. “Replacing a strip search with body scanner technology might better align with the other trauma-informed measures the department has taken to normalize the environment in the women’s prison,” he said.

Sperrazza said officials recognized this issue and are requiring only one strip search — when a woman returns to the satellite campus from the older facility — instead of what under normal protocols would have been four, one each on leaving and entering each facility.

‘I am confident that we’ll have shovels in the ground well before the governor is leaving. Corrections Commissioner Victoria Kuhn said of a replacement for Edna Mahan

Schuster said he hopes officials will take these and other concerns that his office has heard from the women, including the smaller outdoor green space at the satellite campus, into account as the new, permanent facility is designed.

Officials were aware the move to the satellite campus would be stressful, particularly for women who have lived at Edna Mahan for decades. O’Dea said corrections officials tried to decrease the trepidation by communicating all the details to the women, showing them pictures, and taking some to tour the satellite facility before the move so they could help describe it to their fellow inmates and that “really reduced a lot of the anxieties.” Schuster applauded those efforts, saying officials communicated “directly and far in advance about what changes to expect.” Ultimately only a couple of women did not move to the satellite and are now living in the maximum security compound.

Beginning to adjust

Two inmates who spoke to NJ Spotlight News during the tour of the main campus said the move to the satellite went well with some glitches that they expected, and they said they were adjusting to the new space.

“We’ll continue to connect regularly with the population to see how they’re adjusting to the change, and help surface concerns with the facility leadership,” Schuster said. “This move will be a valuable trial run for the more permanent move to a new facility that’s coming in the next couple of years.”

Kuhn has said it could take a decade to finish and open the new prison that will replace Edna Mahan. She said the process at the state level for siting a new facility continues, involving investigations and permitting by multiple departments for environmental and historic concerns, for instance, as well as Treasury officials who handle purchase and property issues.

“It’s moving along,” Kuhn said. “I am confident that we’ll have shovels in the ground well before the governor is leaving.”

Murphy’s term ends in January 2026.

All photographs by Colleen O’Dea/NJ Spotlight News. The opening photograph is of the newly operational Edna Mahan satellite campus, five miles from the main campus, the original prison.