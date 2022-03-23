Border Dispatches: Stories from the edge of war in Ukraine, part one Volunteering at the crossing points FIRST IN A THREE-PART SERIES FROM THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER

A busload of refugees in Starovoite, Ukraine wait to be processed out of their country and into Dorohusk, Poland.

CHELM, POLAND — Two little girls are asleep in the back seat of my rented Opel Astra station wagon. I don’t know their names, or the name of their mother they lay against, or their teenage uncle crushed in the back seat with them, or young aunt, who rides up front with me.

All they know about me is I’m an American volunteer, wearing the red vest of Caritas, the international Catholic relief organization, and that an official at the Chelm train station grabbed them from the chaotic human crush of Ukrainian refugees and pointed them to me and my getaway car.

Within days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a group of American veterans called out for a combat volunteer force to put boots on the ground. As a former Navy corpsman, I signed up, despite not having served since 1979. They decided that at 65 years old I might be more of a liability than an asset, and I can’t disagree.

So, I chose the humanitarian route and flew into Warsaw on March 9, with no plan except that finding places to help would not be hard. I drove toward the border and stopped for the night in Lublin, Poland’s largest city and 31 miles from Ukraine along highway E373.

In the massive humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine, trust is easily gained and given. The worst has already happened to my passengers.

A mother and her two daughters whom writer Mark Di Ionno drove two hours with other relatives from Chelm train station to another station where another long train ride awaited them.

So I drive them two hours to the Lublin-Główny Station, where they will take a train to Kędzierzyn-Koźle, another five hours away.

Rushing to escape

From what I can gather using an English to Ukrainian translation app, they left their homes near Kharkiv after Russian bombing intensified and took a five-hour train ride to Kyiv. From there, they boarded one to Chelm, 11 hours by rail. These are clearly not comfortable rides. The trains are packed, forcing children to sit on the laps of their mothers, and many people stand.

When the train arrives in Chelm, the people begin yet another journey into their uncertain future. Buses wait to take them to Lublin or Kraków or Warsaw, or they wait for relatives to arrive from Poland, Latvia, Romania, Germany and even as far away as England.

Refugees wait at Chelm train station for buses to Warsaw.

‘I landed in Warsaw, not motivated by empathy or generosity as much as anger and disgust.’

I also gather that their husbands, adult brothers, and fathers all remained behind to fight the Russians, where especially in Kharkiv, battles have been fierce. Like so many of 3.5 million people who have fled Ukraine, most are women, children, and the elderly. These are the faces of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis. Faces, weary and worried, of people not knowing if their homes, country, or the men they left behind will still exist when this Russian sin against humanity ends.

Ten days ago, I landed in Warsaw, not motivated by empathy or generosity as much as anger and disgust. I believe we, as in our military, should be here.

Throughout the Cold War and involvement in the Middle East, we have entered wars under the guise of freedom, backing South Korea and South Vietnam, invading Iraq on behalf of the Kuwaitis in 1991, and Iraq again and Afghanistan after 9/11.

Freedom. Democracy. American ideals we believe are worth fighting for — from 1775 at Lexington and Concord, to Fort Sumter in 1861, to the world wars of the 20th century. Yes, it is part mythology, but the blood spilled and lives lost are very real.

The moment we have feared

This war — a Russian invasion of a free, European democratic nation — is the moment we have feared and for which we have prepared for 70 years.

In truth, it is the Soviet mentality’s last gasp. One by one, most former Eastern bloc countries have become democratic and westernized. Ukraine has brought democracy to the Kremlin’s doorstep. Rather than abandon Ukraine and yield it back to the Soviet mentality, we should push open that door.

Instead, we are being careful “not to provoke Putin.”

Lublin is a city of modern universities, medical and cultural centers, office buildings and luxury hotels, built in the 30 years since Poland wrestled itself from the Kremlin’s grip, but there are still bleak vestiges of Russian domination.

‘We have so much to worry about … our children, the men, our homes, our future.’

The Huzar hotel is one of them. It is plain and utilitarian, painted the same pale yellow as many Soviet-era buildings.

For 37 American dollars a night, the rooms are clean and functional with a packet of instant coffee and two bottles of water in every room, and it was filled with Ukrainian refugees.

A refugee from the war in Ukraine finds shelter at a sports arena in Chelm, Poland.

Elena Richkokasha, a 49-year-old grandmother, spends much of her day in a gray bathrobe watching her grandson, Alec, 3, as he runs around in an unlighted, second-floor lobby of the Huzar with other children of refugee families.

Those who stayed behind

Richkokasha is here with her daughter, Alina Yavir, Alec’s mother, and her daughter-in-law, Kristina Ivanova, 20, who is married to her son, Ivan, and pregnant. Ivanova’s husband is in the Ukrainian Army Reserves and Yavir’s is a member of the Territorial Defense Forces.

“He stayed home to defend the country,” said Yavir, speaking through a translation app with Ivanova at the controls.

“We have so much to worry about,” she said. “Our children, the men, our homes, our future.”

The family left the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk when shelling there intensified at the start of this war. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, there was fighting in the region between the Kremlin-backed Donetsk separatists and Ukrainian soldiers.

“We were tired of war,” she said. “But now, it is too much.”

A woman sleeps at the sports arena in Chelm, Poland, now a home to refugees.

The women expressed frustration with lack of military support from the West as parts of their country were overrun.

“We all want no planes, no-fly zone,” said Ivanova. “We don’t see why the United States and other countries won’t help with this. For us, this bombing will be an ecological disaster. Our country needs help.”

‘Tomorrow we stop in Germany, then on to the Netherlands.’

At night, a bus from Kyiv pulled in behind the hotel filled with 44 people in wheelchairs and their families. As temperatures dropped into the 20s, the people were loaded off and taken one by one in the hotel’s small elevators. One woman’s chair would not fit, and she was carried up two flights by four men.

Outside the Huzar hotel in Lublin, Poland, a woman from Ukraine waits for another long bus ride on another leg of an exhausting journey.

Volunteers from the Evangelical European Alliance and several hotel guests began unloading the people; getting each situated in a room took two hours, and the work wasn’t completed until 1 a.m.

“We start again at seven tomorrow morning,” said a young man from the evangelical alliance. “Tomorrow we stop in Germany, then on to the Netherlands,” where a center awaits them.

Volunteers from all over Europe

In the morning, not long after the sun rose and began to warm the day, we loaded the passengers into the bus and they were gone, bound for another strange town in another strange country on another leg of this exhausting trip.

Alina Yavir watched some of the commotion from outside the front lobby, smoking a cigarette in the cold, wearing the same bathrobe her mother wore the night before.

I left for the border and drove to Dorohusk, a farm village on the Ukrainian border. Stopped by police on the highway, I made my way on back roads, looking to find another way in. But after driving only a few kilometers I saw a group of red tents on a hill, with a sign that read Punkt Reczycpjyn (reception point). It was an intake and outflow center for refugees and donations, where I found a home for the next week, loading and unloading trucks and transporting refugees from either here or the Chelm train station, joining people from all over Europe doing boots-on-the-ground work.

All photographs by Mark Di Ionno.