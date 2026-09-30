Sherrill shuffles NJ election leadership after Caldwell resignation

Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New Jersey’s top election officer has resigned after an internal ethics investigation, a departure that comes as President Trump continues his attack on voting across the country.

Dale Caldwell resigned Friday as lieutenant governor and as secretary of state, the office that supervises elections.

As she announced his departure, Gov. Mikie Sherrill acknowledged the importance of supervising elections as she prepares to find Caldwell’s replacement. Shirley Emehelu, who had been acting state comptroller, will serve as acting secretary of state.

As governor, Sherrill can decide which state post her lieutenant governor will hold in addition to performing the duties of that office.

“It is of paramount importance that our elections run smoothly, and that New Jerseyans have confidence in the officials overseeing them,” Sherrill said Friday.

“Shirley is a veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. She has the judgment to run these elections and the strength to stand up to Trump’s attacks on voting,” Sherrill said. I have full faith that Shirley and the team at the Department of State will make sure all eligible New Jerseyans can make their voices heard this November.”

‘Specious’ report

Caldwell resigned less than 24 hours after Sherrill called for him to leave office. That followed an independent internal report alleging multiple ethical violations during his eight months in office.

Caldwell later said the report was “specious,” though he resigned because he “did not want to be a distraction” to the Sherrill administration.

The secretary of state certifies candidates to appear on ballots and attests to the accuracy of election and ballot question totals.

“Elections are administered by county election officials, with the guidance and coordination of the Division of Elections,” said Erik Cruz Morales of the New Jersey League of Women Voters. “We do not anticipate a change in Secretary of State to have an impact on voters.”

Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello said the elections “will be well-handled.”

The elections division is a defendant in a number of lawsuits from Republicans seeking voter information, including about the improper registration, through the state Motor Vehicle Commission, of more than 5,000 noncitizens.

As of August, elections officials removed from the rolls the names of 5,100 individuals who were wrongly registered. Among them were 340 noncitizens who had voted at least once. County officials were checking the status of about 1,450 people whose citizenship status was unknown.