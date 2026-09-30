Inflation is once again lifting earnings of NJ’s lowest-paid

The rising cost of everything from gas to groceries is helping deliver another pay raise for many of New Jersey’s lowest-wage workers.

Beginning Jan. 1, New Jersey’s general hourly minimum wage will tick up by more than 50 cents, to $16.48, officials from the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development said Tuesday.

The pay raise is the result of a mandatory annual adjustment derived from the annual inflation rate assessed by the federal government. Inflation has been hovering around 3.5% over the past several months amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing war in Iran.

Not every hourly worker in New Jersey, though, will be eligible to be paid the $16.48 hourly rate in 2027.

New Jersey’s wage laws allow for exceptions to the general minimum pay for several groups of workers. Among them are people employed by seasonal and small businesses, as well as agricultural workers.

The latter group, though, is now in line to reach a major wage milestone on Jan. 1, Labor officials said. Agricultural workers earning an hourly or piece-rate wage will make $15 an hour in 2027, hitting a benchmark set in a 2019 law enacted by then-Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Fair wages are the foundation of a strong economy,” said acting state Labor Commissioner Kevin D. Jarvis. “Reaching the $15 benchmark for our agricultural workforce is a particularly meaningful step toward ensuring equity across industries.”

Who gains what

New Jersey’s minimum wage has been linked to inflation rate since a constitutional amendment was approved by voters in 2013. The required annual adjustment is based on the federal Consumer Price Index, or CPI.

The minimum wage, though, has also been subject to separate increases under a 2019 law enacted by Murphy, a two-term Democrat. That law immediately increased the general minimum wage, to $10 from $8.85, in 2019. It also required a series of automatic annual increases of at least $1 through 2024.

A 2022 inflation jump pushed the annual increase above the $1 statutory requirement because the language in the state constitution remained in effect.

New Jersey’s general minimum hourly wage surpassed the $15 goal set by Murphy and lawmakers in 2024. From there, the hourly rate has remained subject to annual adjustments.

The 2019 law, though, will continue to influence minimums for groups that were excluded from the general ramp-up to the $15 benchmark, according to Labor officials.

This includes seasonal and small-business employees, whose wages will remain subject to the statutory ramp-up until 2028. Their minimum hourly wage will increase to $16.25 on Jan. 1, from $15.23, the officials said.

The ramp-up for agricultural employees who will see the minimum wage increase from $14.20 to $15 on Jan. 1 will continue through 2030, they said.

Direct-care staff at long-term care facilities will see their minimum hourly wage rise by 56 cents on Jan. 1, to $19.48, the officials said.

The minimum cash wage rate for tipped workers will rise to $6.61 per hour from $6.05 on Jan. 1. For this group of workers, if the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.