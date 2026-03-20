NJ Desis take action against ICE raids

“Say it once, say it twice! We will not put up with ICE,” protesters chanted as they marched on Grove Street earlier this month. The youth-led protest, “ICE OUT Jersey City,” called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid recent raids in the neighborhood.

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Janhitha Veeramachanen, a lifelong Jersey resident and freshman at Barnard College, was the first to speak at City Hall that day. She stood among a strong presence of prominent politicians in the fiery crowd, including assembly members and state senators.

“We want a country where no young person has to choose between their voice and their family’s security,” Veeramachanen said.

Veeramachanen was just one of many South Asian youth activists at the protests led by several groups, including Climate Revolution Action Network and South Asians for America (SAFA) — a grassroots organization mobilizing the Desi community nationwide.

“For years, we gathered as a group, but now, we don’t want that kind of attention,” — Janhitha Veeramachanen, NJ resident

New Jersey Desis have been at the forefront of the fight to protect immigrants in the state, and their presence was felt at the protest. Democratic Assemblyman Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken, who has introduced legislation allowing residents to sue federal immigration officials for unconstitutional conduct, spoke. So did Democratic State Sen. Raj Mukherji, who pushed for stronger legal protections for immigrants.

Alongside protests and advocacy, Desi leaders in New Jersey are also meeting with community members to learn about ICE activities and raise awareness of their rights.

Jersey City has one of the largest Desi populations in the state. South Asians make up nearly 5% of New Jersey’s population — a greater percentage than in any other state.

While many Desis in New Jersey are documented, not all are, and even those with legal permits to live here are on edge. New Jersey is home to many of the the approximately 1.7 million undocumented Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants in the U.S.

Veeramachanen told Central Desi there is an atmosphere of fear in the community ever since ICE agents made arrests at the light rail station in Hoboken on Feb. 1.

“It became real for me when my classmate’s grandmother suddenly got very sick, and the family hesitated to call 911 because they were afraid it might bring attention to their immigration status, even though they were here on a work visa,” she said in an interview.

Her family, too, has stopped celebrating festivals together like before, despite holding legal papers.

“For years, we gathered as a group, but now, we don’t want that kind of attention,” Veeramachanen said.

At the protest, another student activist spoke about the growing fear in the community. Vidhi Mehrotra, whose parents immigrated to New Jersey from India before she was born, told the crowd she was taking her economics midterm when she received a notification that ICE had detained a fellow Columbia student from the university apartment.

“I couldn’t help but feel fear for her family, for her roommate who spoke to the press, for her community. Young people fear they will be ripped away from a school and a country they trusted. This issue targets all of us,” Mehrotra said.

Politicians then took the stage, urging the state government to do more to protect residents from federal enforcement actions.

Bhalla addressed the “Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act” or F**K ICE Act 2026, which he co-sponsored with Democratic Assemblywoman Katie Brennan of Jersey City in February, following the rail station arrests.