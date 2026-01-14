Murphy touts accomplishments, advice for Sherrill in final State of the State address

Credit: (Rich Hundley III/NJ Governor’s Office)

In an unapologetic final speech to the Legislature on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy touted eight years of accomplishments, proclaiming proudly, “We were who we said we’d be, and we did what we said we’d do.”

In his last State of the State message, the 68-year-old two-term Democrat addressed the newly sworn 222nd legislative session for more than an hour. He discussed his time in office in a combination of specific policies, such as raising the minimum wage and increasing taxes on millionaires, to his general philosophy and principles. He also discussed how he guided the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring back to his campaign pledges, Murphy summed up his legacy simply: “New Jersey is stronger and fairer, and that is the legacy.”

Murphy took office in January 2018 with no elective experience, following a career on Wall Street, as a Democratic fundraiser and President Obama’s ambassador to Germany. Early in his tenure, there was some tension with then-Sen. President Steve Sweeney, who gave up his plan to run for governor in 2017 after support statewide coalesced around the well-financed Murphy.

But he had Democratic majorities in both houses, which were largely supportive of his priorities and he to theirs. Murphy so far has signed more than 2,100 bills into law in his eight years in office, with dozens more likely following Monday’s final lame duck legislative session.

Some of the first bills he signed undid actions by his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. On abortion, he restored state funding for family planning services. On the climate crisis, he returned New Jersey to the multi-state U.S. Climate Alliance, upholding the Paris Climate Accord.

“Back in January 2018, New Jersey was a state in dire need of a turnaround,” Murphy said on Tuesday. “We were a state that had been failed by previous generations of leaders … When I entered office, the needs of the people were being pushed aside.”

In the intervening years, Murphy said, “we have firmly established New Jersey as a safe haven for reproductive freedom.”

Murphy recalled a number of other significant accomplishments, including full funding of the state’s annual pension obligation, increased state aid for public schools, higher property tax relief payments, expanded family leave and a host of criminal and social justice measures that reduced the state prison population without any increase in crime or shootings.

The lion’s share of Murphy’s list of achievements were progressive policies, and they were praised as such after the address. But Republicans and other critics were less enamored.

Following the speech, state Sen. Michael Testa (R-Cumberland) asked who in the state felt it was stronger and fairer. “New Jersey simply is not an affordable state,” Testa said.

Still, New Jersey Citizen Action Executive Director Dena Mottola Jaborska said Murphy made life better for residents in countless ways, including a strong equal pay law, an expanded child tax credit and smaller health care costs for the low income.

“Governor Phil Murphy was elected on the promise of badly needed, impactful progressive change, and in many ways he delivered,” she said. “Throughout his two terms, and in particular during his first years in office, Governor Murphy did more for working families than any other governor in recent New Jersey history.”

As he has done in the past, Murphy used the annual address to share some of his life story. He said his progressive principles were formed early in life, when he was “that kid with a goofy grin who grew up in a family that was middle class on a good day.” He said his heroes included President John F. Kennedy Jr., his brother Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The governor also talked about economic wins beyond progressive policies, such as creating 12 Strategic Innovation Centers that he said will add jobs and increase tax revenues for years to come and fostering the burgeoning film and television production industry in the state.

He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit in the middle of his first term and continued to dictate state actions and policies for years. The federal COVID-relief funds that the state received as a result helped Murphy steer the state’s recovery efforts.

“Over the course of this journey, we faced challenges that nobody could have ever predicted,” he said. “But we never shrunk from confronting them … We followed the science at every turn.”

He recognized the 35,000 New Jerseyans who died from the virus and addressed their families, saying, “We grieve with you.”

Murphy said other national events also shaped his tenure. He mentioned several laws he signed expanding voting rights in the state, saying these are especially important in light of “the shameful efforts to undermine American democracy,” including the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And he said the state reacted strongly to answer U.S. Supreme Court decisions on abortion and on gun control.

“We have waged these fights because our fundamental rights are never up for debate in New Jersey,” Murphy said.

His legacy may include his own actions with the state’s highest court, where he named five state Supreme Court justices of both parties, potentially cementing his vision for the court for decades to come.

Murphy took time during the speech to remember a number of leaders who died during his terms, including his first lieutenant governor Sheila Oliver and, most recently, former Gov. and state Sen. Richard Codey. He also thanked staff, his family and his wife, Tammy, whom he credited with being “the inspiration behind some of our greatest accomplishments” and called “the gal of my dreams.”

Unlike past speeches, when he would propose at least some new policies, Murphy generally refrained from calling on lawmakers to act, given he won’t be in office much longer.

He did give some advice to the new Legislature and incoming administration of Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill, a fellow Democrat whom he called a “superhero,” urging them to continue to take bold actions and balance fiscal responsibility with investing in schools, infrastructure, transportation and other priorities.

“At a time when New Jersey is ascendant, there is only one thing that can stand in our way,” Murphy said. “And that is ourselves.”

He did “make some news,” as Murphy would often remark, in calling for a ban on those under age 16 using social media, a measure imposed in Australia. Murphy called it “the kind of big swing we need to take in New Jersey and as a country.”

A number of Democrats and progressive groups weighed in on Murphy’s speech and his tenure.

The New Jersey League of Conservation Voters gave a grade of B to his administration for its two terms, saying he started in office with a strong vision and leadership in clean energy, conservation and environmental justice but then implementation stalled and some goals were not fully realized.

“Governor Murphy changed the trajectory of environmental policy in New Jersey and deserves credit for restoring science, ambition, and equity to the governor’s office,” said Allison McLeod, NJLCV’s deputy director.

“But ambition alone isn’t enough,” she said. “Failing to codify our state’s clean energy goals into law was a missed opportunity to lower costs and create good local union jobs, and it’s one reason his overall grade lands at a ‘B.’ Other states like Illinois are now leapfrogging the early clean energy progress Governor Murphy made, and New Jersey should be setting the pace — not struggling to keep up.”

But on other issues, including affordability, Murphy got high marks.

“His willingness (and) his openness to changing his mind, his attention to the details as the chief executive of our state — I think it’s an incredible legacy in many different areas,” said state Sen. Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson). “I look forward to the next chapter in the rock star that is Mikie Sherrill, but Governor Murphy leaves an incredible legacy.”

— Bobby Brier contributed reporting for this story.