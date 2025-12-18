Stagnating national jobs market raises economic concerns

The latest national jobs report is raising fresh questions about where the American economy is headed. The U.S. unemployment rate is now at 4.6% — its highest level in four years — while job growth has slowed and wages aren’t rising much faster than inflation. Will Irving, an economic researcher and associate professor of practice with Rutgers’ Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, told NJ Spotlight News the data is showing warning signs for America’s economic health.

“The private sector gains that month and in November are quite weak, and indicate that we are on a slowing trajectory nationally. That is likely to affect New Jersey as well,” Irving said.

“All of it, certainly, points to a slowdown in the job market as we head towards the new year,” he added.

New Jersey’s economy is holding up better than many economists expected. Still, affordability remains a top concern for families across the state.

Irving said he’ll be tracking jobs numbers closely in coming months. New Jersey’s unemployment rate is 5.2% — that’s higher than the national rate — and Irving noted the state has in recent years been a bellwether for what is coming to the rest of America.

“New Jersey has jumped out ahead of the rest of the nation,” Irving said of the Garden State’s unemployment rate. “We’ll be looking for indication as to whether other states start to follow suit.”