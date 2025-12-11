Phil Murphy talks COVID-19, affordability, NJ Transit as he readies to leave office

Gov. Phil Murphy’s two consequential terms in office include guiding New Jersey through a pandemic, working with state lawmakers to bolster K-12 public school funding and to establish a $15 minimum wage.

Murphy looked back on his tenure and what he’d still like to accomplish as governor during a wide-ranging, sit-down interview with NJ Spotlight News on Wednesday.

The interview comes as Murphy, a Democrat who was a newcomer to elected office when he ran for governor in 2017, is preparing to leave office next month.

He could not run for re-election this year due to New Jersey’s constitutional term limits and Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill, also a Democrat, is due to succeed him on Jan. 20.

Credit: (Genesis Obando/NJ Spotlight News)

Here are some of the highlights from Murphy’s interview:

On how policies enacted by President Donald Trump threaten New Jersey’s economic progress:

“So the facts don’t lie. More people are living in New Jersey than ever, and more people are employed in New Jersey than ever. That’s a fact.”

“I’m worried about the nation, period. Its leadership and its economic leadership, right now, and we’re not immune to that. If the world were inside the four walls of New Jersey, again, not perfect, we haven’t done everything we wanted to do, but boy I feel really good about what’s going on in our state right now. I feel a lot less good about our economic leadership right now in America and in the global economy.”

“I’m not a tariff guy. I think those are inflationary (and) folks will pay a price for that, and it’s inflation. I worry about our allies, and their lack of investment in America. There’s a lot of things that concern me that are beyond our control. What we can control, I would argue, we’ve dominated, and that’s a good thing.”

On what he might do different in managing New Jersey’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included controversial business and school closures:

“What do we wish, if I could have changed history? It’s hard to believe this now, early on, March, April, May of 2020, even health experts were arguing, ‘Are masks good or not good?’ Think about that today. Or do you remember bringing the mail in with our gloves on?”

“The lack of knowledge, the lack of a playbook was staggering.”

“You try to make the best decisions you can with the information you have at the time. We had to close in March of 2020, there’s no question, the balance of that school year I don’t think has ever been in question.”

“I think we opened responsibly in the school year that followed, from 2020 to 2021. But you try to make the best decision you can with the information you have at the time. It’s easy to look back in the rearview mirror when now we have a lot more information.”

On his efforts to make New Jersey more affordable:

“Affordability is something you have to earn every single day, particularly given the enormous and rich basket of services and support that comes back at our residents. No. 1 public education system in America, top handful of healthcare systems, quality of life, location – second to none. None of that comes free or cheap.”

“It’s a battle and we stay at it. I’m proud of what we’ve done, but we will be sprinting through the tape on a whole range of interests over the next 40-odd days, and affordability will be at the top of the list.”

On efforts to improve New Jersey Transit, the statewide bus and rail agency:

“Look at the arc of history, the facts eight years ago, versus today. This is a dramatically different organization measured in every respect. You mentioned positive train control, so measured in safety, on-time performance, customer satisfaction, we’re in the process of replacing literally every rail car and bus in the system. We’ve made historic investments in stations.”

“The expectation, and I get it, I don’t blame people for this, is that you bat a thousand, that every train is on time, that every moment you’re maximizing, you’re batting a thousand. I want that to be the case. The fact of the matter is public transit, anywhere, doesn’t bat a thousand. Our batting average is dramatically better than it was.”

On how he’d like to see more transparency in the final stages of the state budget-approval process, a time when lawmakers often add spending with very little time for oversight:

“I’d love the end of the budget process to have a longer open window, if you will. The budget is almost $60 billion. About 98% of it is part of the budget presentation that the governor makes in late February or early March. It’s out there for months. It’s the last sliver of it, and I’d love to see that changed.”

On his legacy and how he wants to be remembered:

“We did what we said we would do, and in politics, that is not often the case. We campaigned on an agenda that we actually, when we got into office, we actually executed and stayed true to.”