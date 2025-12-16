Op-Ed: AI data centers are booming in New Jersey, while oversight lags

NJ Spotlight News is highlighting opinion pieces from college students taking a closer look at major New Jersey issues.

In just a few years, AI data centers have gone from obscure infrastructure to some of the most powerful new neighbors New Jersey has. Six weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy issued a conditional veto of bill S-4293, lawmakers are heading into their lame duck session with a simple question still unanswered: When will the public get to see how much water and power these data centers are really using?

By rejecting the original bill, which would have mandated quarterly reporting to the Board of Public Utilities starting next year, Murphy’s rewrite would extend that timeline until 2027 for an industry already reshaping the state’s energy system. Bill sponsor Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex) called that delay a threat to transparency, noting that by the time regulators issue their report, “irreversible impacts may already be in place.” She has a point.

New Jerseyans’ electricity rates jumped about 20% this June after regional capacity auctions priced in a wave of new power demand spurred by AI. With prices expected to rise again next summer, whether lawmakers accept Murphy’s changes before Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill takes office in January will determine how quickly we can understand AI’s impact on the grid — and whether rising costs are truly unavoidable or a political choice.

From my perspective as a college student, the debate over AI looks different. On campus, its stigmatization mainly revolves around whether students are “cheating” by using ChatGPT. Even at an elite institution, I rarely go a day without seeing the rounded hexagonal logo of the ubiquitous AI chatbot sitting in a browser tab of someone’s laptop.

A Copyleaks survey released in September found that almost 90% of U.S. students use generative AI to help with academic coursework, and almost a third rely on it daily. But this phenomenon reaches far beyond classrooms. ChatGPT now processes a staggering 2.5 billion queries every day worldwide, with each one of those messages passing through massive, humming data centers most of us never see.

Data centers might feel invisible, but a federal Department of Energy-backed study projects that U.S. data-center electricity demand could nearly triple by 2028 — the year I’ll graduate — consuming between 6.7% and 12% of all U.S. power. While individual AI use has a notable environmental impact, the core problem isn’t my classmates asking ChatGPT to explain a math problem. It’s that our legislators are eagerly welcoming data centers without demanding matching investments in renewable energy, accurate reporting and affordable prices.

New Jersey is a prime example. According to a 2025 JLL report, we have inconspicuously become a top-five US data center market, with 531 megawatts of inventory and enormous projects underway in Vineland and Kenilworth. That growth is driven by demand from financial services firms, new AI deployments, and nearby urban hubs like New York City and Philadelphia. At the same time, capacity upgrade requests from PSEG, New Jersey’s largest utility, have soared to record highs.

There are now more than 100 data centers operating across the state, concentrated in Secaucus, Newark and Piscataway due to their strong network infrastructure and smooth connectivity to major northeastern markets. Yet, as the fight over S-4293 shows, we’re still debating over something as basic as when these facilities should disclose their impacts to the communities around them.

It’s easy to blame students for using AI, but it’s harder, and far more useful, to write transparent legislation for the infrastructure that makes AI possible. Luckily, New Jersey’s lawmakers already have most of the tools they need to improve their oversight of data centers.

Bill S-4143 would require data centers to submit detailed energy usage plans to the BPU for approval and to run on entirely new, clean energy so they don’t dominate the existing grid. Combined with a BPU study that holds data centers accountable — making tech companies pay the real costs of AI demand rather than passing it onto everyone else — New Jersey could send a message that AI investment will only be supported if it comes with a sustainable power plan.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons not to slam the brakes on AI overnight. The industry promises high-paying jobs, economic growth, and research partnerships with universities like Princeton. In July 2024, Murphy signed a $500 million tax-credit program to lure AI firms and large data-center projects to the state on the condition that they commit at least $100 million in capital investment and create 100 or more jobs. Business groups warn that if New Jersey makes data centers too expensive or complicated to build, new facilities will simply go to other states on our shared grid instead, while we’re still stuck with the same regional energy price shocks.

Those concerns are worth taking seriously, but none of them require us to hide essential information about the substantial resource use of data centers, or to let them piggyback indefinitely on infrastructure paid for by you and me. Transparency, cost-reflective rates, and clean-energy requirements should be the expected costs of companies leading New Jersey’s data center build-out.

Murphy’s decision tells us we can’t solely rely on state legislators to protect our interests. We, as New Jersey residents, need to represent ourselves in the BPU’s monthly meetings, demand that the board stick as closely as possible to the original timeline of the study, and insist that any final version of S-4293 restore faster and publicly accessible reporting. Through collective action, we can ensure regular, standardized reports and a clear mandate for our lawmakers to stop households from subsidizing corporate AI power bills.

For better or for worse, New Jersey has turned itself into a data-center hot spot, but we cannot let those facilities dictate our energy and economic future.