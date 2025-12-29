NJ 2025: The year in property taxes

From start to finish, 2025 featured a lot to follow on the issue of property taxes.

The year began with news that the average property-tax bill levied in New Jersey surged to a record $10,095.

Several months later, Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers enacted a new annual budget that included more than $4 billion for direct property-tax relief programs. That allocation included enough funding to formally launch the $600 million Stay NJ program, which is boosting relief payments for thousands of senior homeowners.

Still, concerns about affordability and property taxes were key issues in the fall as New Jersey voters made their choices in the gubernatorial and legislative elections, according to exit polling.

And not everyone was happy to see the $600 million in funding set aside for Stay NJ going to only senior homeowners, and not tenants, who also struggle indirectly under the weight of the nation’s highest local property tax bills via the monthly rents charged by their landlords.

With the year now coming to a close, lawmakers are considering several measures that could have property-tax implications for homeowners during the final lame duck session of Murphy’s two terms in office.

Among them is a bill that calls for increasing the fees that county boards of taxation charge whenever a homeowner seeks to appeal their property assessment. If successful, such appeals can end up lowering a homeowner’s property-tax bill.

However, Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) has backed off a push to weaken the powers yielded by New Jersey’s Office of the State Comptroller after holding a raucous hearing in Trenton earlier this month.

It was concerns about property taxes and corruption that helped foster the establishment of an independent comptroller operating in state government’s executive branch in 2007.

Here are key stories from NJ Spotlight news on property taxes: