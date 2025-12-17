Inspectors find safety issues at VA medical center

Credit: (NJ Spotlight News)

WASHINGTON — Federal inspectors discovered recurring fire system and safety issues that “pose ongoing risks” at the East Orange VA Medical Center during a review of the facility.

During a review of the hospital this August, investigators from the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General found a series of safety concerns, including wrong exit signage and fire barrier doors that could not be closed, according to a summary of their findings.

They also found a fire-fighting standpipe system — a network of pipes to put out fires, sometimes with automatic sprinklers — that had not been tested every five years, as safety standards require.

“These concerns pose ongoing risks to the safety of patients, staff, and visitors,” Julie Kroviak, principal deputy assistant inspector general of the healthcare inspections office, wrote in a preliminary report

Kroviak said the “findings are consistent with, and in some cases repeat, deficiencies previously cited” inspectors have noted in three other evaluations in recent years. “The recurrence of fire system and life safety deficiencies highlights the need for corrective action and stronger oversight to ensure a safe environment.”

The Veterans Affairs Administration did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Neither did the inspector general’s office.

The East Orange VA Medical Center is one of two full Veterans Administration hospitals in New Jersey, where about 4% of residents are military veterans. Other sites the department runs in the state are smaller clinics or centers, like a clinic opened in Toms River in November 2024.

The inspector general is a nonpartisan office that exists between administrations and does not answer to the secretary of veterans affairs, currently Doug Collins, an ally of President Donald Trump’s since he was a House Republican from Georgia.

The inspector general released its preliminary report last week, before a full inspection report to come.

The facility director has a plan to fix the issues the inspector general identified within the next three budget cycles, according to the preliminary report.

A 2024 inspection found issues with the fire safety system, including that fire doors had not been inspected and two fire-extinguishing systems, including one in a kitchen, had not been tested enough.

Under the Trump administration, the VA has moved to bar veterans from obtaining abortion access under their health insurance coverage, though abortions could be allowed in life-threatening circumstances.

And under restrictions of a new law that went into effect this month, military veterans will be required to follow work requirements to receive food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Previously, veterans, along with people experiencing homelessness and younger adults aging out of foster care, did not have to meet work requirements for the food aid. That’s no longer true because of the new law.