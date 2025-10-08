Polio survivor speaks out on vaccination debate

As the culture wars over vaccinations rage, a select group of people are taking the debate personally: polio survivors.

One woman’s story

Judith Shaw Beatty was born in West Orange and her family lived in the New York City metro area. In the 1940s, as a polio epidemic ravaged the nation, Beatty got sick.

“I had polio when I was six,” she said. “And that was in 1949 and that was six years before the vaccine was introduced. And I turned seven in the hospital. I was in the hospital for five months. I was in an iron lung. I was paralyzed from the neck down. And the disease moves very, very fast. I woke up one morning, I got out of bed and could not stand. My legs gave out from under me. And by that night, by midnight, I was in an iron lung and they said I wasn’t going to make it.”

In 1949 alone, the polio outbreak killed almost 2,500 children nationwide. The disease terrified the public: people avoided swimming pools and sent their kids to camp. Friends even shunned Judith’s family. And her parents couldn’t even visit their scared, lonely little girl as she quarantined in a hospital’s children’s ward.

“It’s hard to describe what an incredibly horrible experience that was and … They couldn’t come into the room,” Beatty said. “They had to stand outside the door. I was quarantined, so all my toys were burned, incinerated, when I left that ward. I had hot packs. They were cut up army blankets that were put into boiling water and then wrapped around my arms and legs.”

Debate now over the polio vaccine

Polio had raged across the nation for decades. New Jersey endured two major outbreaks, first in 1916 when 2,000 people reportedly died in the New York City metro area, and a second in 1942. Beatty went home wearing leg braces. Her left leg’s now three inches shorter because of polio. And given what she’s lived through, she struggles with the current debate over vaccines.

“Not a day goes by that I’m not living with the after-effects of that disease, and I’ve made peace with it,” Beatty said. “But I have a friend whose parents opted not to give him the vaccine when it first became available; they were superstitious about it. They were unsure, so he’s in a wheelchair … He can’t move his arms. But he has forgiven his parents, which is a big step for him. But I don’t know how children would feel, now, if their parents opted out of vaccines for them and they contracted — not just one of the childhood diseases, which I’ve had all of them, but — polio.”

Dr. Meg Fisher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, said that in the 1950s, Americans were more likely to trust the government when it unveiled a new vaccine. And patients didn’t usually question their family doctors, even as more vaccines went on the market.

“It really wasn’t until the ‘90s and 2000s that people became a little more skeptical, and, you know, skepticism is a good thing. I’m not against people being skeptical and trying to figure things out, but unfortunately, they became skeptical not based on the science,” Fisher said.

History of vaccine skepticism

Public health experts point to a singular event: Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s since-debunked 1998 study published — and later retracted — in the Lancet Medical Journal that incorrectly linked a measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to autism.

Former state epidemiologist Dr. Eddy Bresnitz said that kickstarted a nascent vaccine skepticism trend.

“It slowly developed, not just in New Jersey, because New Jersey did have a lot of vaccine hesitancy and people who were skeptical about the benefits of vaccine versus the risks, but other parts of the country as well,” Bresnitz said. “And then the whole thing accelerated, I believe, in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

That’s when politics infused viral partisan rancor into the discussion, Bresnitz said. The current Trump administration’s health secretary — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — is an avowed vaccine skeptic, who has clashed openly with traditional medical associations. And President Donald Trump has railed against childhood vaccination schedules, as well.

“They go to the doctor and they get the vaccine, they get the shot. And the kid is badly hurt. Let’s be nice. Badly hurt,” said Trump during a recent news conference.

Bresnitz believes misinformation is a root cause of the backlash.

“I think a lot of people who are vaccine skeptics, or vaccine hesitant people, or anti-vaccine — I think they mean well. I don’t think they’re bad people. I don’t wanna say that. I just think that they’re ignorant about the fact that there’s always a benefit-risk calculus,” he says.

But that risk-benefit calculus still applies. Polio is not eradicated. Afghanistan and Pakistan remain wild polio reservoirs, and the virus still circulates in under-vaccinated and vaccine-skeptic communities, according to the World Health Organization.

Beatty says, cultural memory of the polio scourge has faded.

“There’s what, two or three generations now who’ve never met people who’ve had these diseases or have been affected by them,” she said. “Polio survivors, mostly, we’re all dying off now. I think that you have this sort of false sense of security, of safety. It’s as though out of sight, out of mind,” she says.

In 2022, samples of wastewater tested positive for poliovirus in several New York counties. That year, Rockland County reported an actual case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated male adult resident. But there’s been no polio virus detected in wastewater there lately, according to the New York Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, bad allergic reactions to polio vaccinations occur in one in a million shots. In 1986, the U.S. established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. People can file petitions, claiming injury caused by 16 listed vaccines, including polio. There’s a hearing — with no jury — where a special master awards compensation, paid by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The COVID-19 vaccine is not on the list.