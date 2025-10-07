NJ teachers get a pension boost

Credit: (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

The leaders of New Jersey’s largest teachers union are applauding a new state law that preserves pension benefits for many teachers whose service time is interrupted, including for time away to raise children.

The law enacted earlier this month by Gov. Phil Murphy now permits teachers with breaks in service lasting more than two years to retain membership in the state’s pension fund for teachers.

The same law — which passed both houses of the Legislature with bipartisan support earlier this year — also allows teachers to preserve the same tier of pension benefits they were on course to earn prior to a break in service.

Top leadership at the New Jersey Education Association called the policy change pension justice, suggesting it will benefit female teachers who have taken time away from the profession to raise children.

“We were proud that women and men in our membership came together to fight for worker justice, economic justice and gender justice,” NJEA leadership said in a statement issued after Murphy signed the pension legislation into law earlier this month.

“This is a landmark victory,” the statement said.

But still sitting on Murphy’s desk is another measure to make additional changes to the rules for the pension fund for teachers, which is called the Teachers’ Pension and Annuity Fund, or TPAF.

That measure, which also received bipartisan support to pass the Legislature, seeks to reclassify the stipends earned by teachers for time spent leading extracurricular activities after the completion of the regular school day as “compensation” for the purposes of calculating their pension benefits.

In New Jersey, the salaries of K-12 public school teachers are typically funded at the local level. But the state, through its annual budget, covers the employer portion of the pension benefits earned by teachers as deferred compensation.

The annual cost of funding public-worker pensions, including for teachers, totaled more than $7 billion in the nearly $59 billion state budget enacted by Murphy and lawmakers at the end of June.

Credit: (John Mooney/NJ Spotlight News)

That allocation marks the fifth straight year during Murphy’s eight-year tenure the state will have fully funded the annual employer pension contribution calculated by state actuaries.

Murphy, a second-term Democrat, reversed a policy followed by several of his predecessors that saw the state underfund its annual pension obligations as other big-ticket budget priorities, including tax cuts, were given priority.

As a result of the chronic underfunding, the state’s share of the pension system’s net liability remained nearly $80 billion in 2024, according to estimates included in the Department of the Treasury’s latest annual debt report.

Despite the pension system’s long-standing financial troubles, no retiree in New Jersey has been in danger of not receiving a pension check.

However, many retirees have been forced to go without regular cost-of-living adjustments known as COLAs for more than a decade under a series of bipartisan cost-saving changes enacted in 2011.

In recent years, as the state has resumed making its full annual employer pension contributions, policymakers have begun to propose a series of rule changes that could add to the unfunded liabilities.

These include the proposals seeking to change TPAF rules, including to allow teachers with lengthier breaks in service to return to work with preserved pension benefits.

In a fiscal analysis prepared last year, analysts from the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services said the retirement-plan policy change for teachers with breaks in service would result in increased taxpayer-funded contributions into the teachers pension fund.

“This is because the teacher would receive enhanced benefits upon their return, which increases the fund’s liabilities but for which no equal amount of assets to cover those liabilities have been deposited,” according to the OLS analysis.

However, the size of the projected cost increase for state taxpayers was labeled “indeterminate” in the OLS analysis.

Meanwhile, the OLS analysts determined the bill seeking to reclassify stipends earned by teachers for time spent leading extracurricular activities as “compensation” for the purposes of calculating their pension benefits would also result in an annual state expenditure increase.

Using an annual base salary of $60,000 and an assumed $2,000 annual stipend for extracurricular duties, the OLS analysts estimated the individual state expenditure increase would total approximately $676, based on the statistics provided in the most recent publicly available actuarial valuation report for TPAF.