NJ parents fear losing health care for transgender children

Credit: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Families who depend on gender-affirming health care for kids under the age of 19 in New Jersey say they are shocked after some health care providers put treatments — like hormone therapy and puberty-blockers — on hold. The health care systems say, they reacted to warnings that the Trump administration would cut off federal money if such gender-affirming treatments continued.

It’s an escalation in the president’s battle against so-called “wokeness.” Trump told a joint session of Congress back in March: “I also signed an order to cut off all taxpayer funding to any institution that engages in the sexual mutilation of our youth. And now, I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body.”

The result?

RWJ Barnabas Health has stopped accepting new pediatric patients for gender-affirming care, NJ Spotlight News has confirmed.

A statement from RWJ Barnabas Health reads in part: “Gender-affirming care, including surgical treatment, will be limited to patients who are 19 years of age or older. Current patients receiving hormone therapy or blockers may continue to do so, pending further updates from the Federal Government. Our physicians and care teams are working directly with patients and their families to provide resources and support as needed.”

Virtua Medical Group is no longer offering gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, to any patients under age 19. In a statement, the hospital group said, “We recognize that this change in health care is disruptive for many youth and families. To this end, we continue to offer a full range of supportive services, such as mental health care.”

But for many parents of trans and non-binary kids that’s not enough.

“There’s fear in the community. I think at the heart of this is we’re just parents who want what every parent wants, which is, that their children are able to be themselves, to be confident, to be happy,” said Jane Buchanan, whose teenage son started gender-affirming care four years ago. She says, they felt secure in New Jersey, where her child received excellent support from health care providers.

“It’s just unimaginable that suddenly they wouldn’t be available and that duty of care that those providers have towards us, that they would step away from it, and not stand up for us and our kids and their right to the health they deserve,” Buchanan explained.

She joined 540 parents of trans kids who reached out to provider, Atlantic Health System, in a July letter, asking whether it planned to change its gender-affirming care policies. The letter also noted, equal rights for trans youth are protected by New Jersey’s Constitution, its Law Against Discrimination, and by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 326. Advocates will lobby legislators to codify that executive order into state law.

“I think it’s really important to highlight that the times we’re in are unprecedented, and coping is going to look different for every single family and trans person and youth involved,” said Aisling MacDonald, trans resiliency project manager and trainer at Garden State Equality. “And while Garden State Equality has heard reports of families leaving the state for care, it’s important to note that we are not done fighting, and there is a very important election coming up. Gender-affirming care is still legal in the state of New Jersey. Our attorney general has joined a lawsuit pushing for human rights in this state. He’s been a profound ally.”

Seven families sent a letter to New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin, asking him to intervene with Atlantic Health System. The office of the attorney general would not comment on the families’ request, but referred to a February statement, where Platkin promised to defend gender-affirming health care.

Atlantic Health System did not reply to NJ Spotlight News’ request for comment. Neither did Hackensack Meridian Health.

The focus on teens is important, says Sam Holovacs, who transitioned at age 20. He explained why puberty blockers, for example, are so important to younger teens with gender identity questions.

“This is going to be something that is incredibly helpful and can prevent a lot of the major surgeries from having to happen, a lot of the major internal changes from happening, until someone figures themselves out a little bit more, and then they can get off puberty blockers, and it can either be reversible, or they can start on hormone therapy,” he said. “Having these things banned just completely takes away an incredible amount of autonomy that people deserve to have.”

As a trans adult, Holovacs can access the hormone therapy he needs. Several medical groups, including the American Medical Association, support a careful approach to gender-affirming care. The AMA says: “Medical intervention is reserved for older adolescents and adults, with treatment plans tailored to the individual and designed to maximize the time teenagers and their families have to make decisions about their transitions.” It recommends waiting for surgery until at least age 18.

Regardless, some parents who oppose gender-affirming therapy believe it could have lifelong, possibly irreversible effects on children who, at such a young age, aren’t equipped to make such a significant decision.

New Jersey is home to a vigorous “parental rights” protest movement, that has fought to bar transgender students from bathrooms, end the state’s privacy protections for trans kids in schools, and keep LGBTQ+ literature off library shelves and out of curriculums. Partisan politics have drawn a sharp divide on this issue.

And it’s causing deep anxiety in the trans community. The Trevor Project reported, 46% of trans and nonbinary youth have considered suicide in the past year.

Buchanan says her son is resilient. She asked him, “Are you afraid?”

“He said, no, I don’t because I have you and our family. Because I have you, and because I live in Maplewood, New Jersey. So for him, this state, this place, it means safety to him.”

Editor’s note: RWJ Barnabas Health is an underwriter of NJ Spotlight News.