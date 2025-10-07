What will NJ governor candidates do about high electric bills?

Credit: (NJ Spotlight News)

Climate change – which is causing sea levels to rise and heat waves to last longer and be more intense — has taken a back seat to affordability issues in political campaigns, but recent spikes in utility bills have made it a key issue in this year’s race for New Jersey governor.

According to NASA, human activities – primarily the burning of coal, petroleum, natural gas and other fossil fuels – have led to an average 1.8-degree increase in the earth’s temperature since the pre-industrial era of 1850-1900 and that temperature continues to rise .36 degrees each decade. The Paris Climate Accords seeks to limit the temperature rise to 2.7 degrees or no more than 3.6 degrees by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels by half by 2030.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey has taken aggressive steps to reduce the state’s impact on climate change which include a detailed energy master plan and a target of 100% clean energy in the state by 2035. These and other actions are meant to address current and predicted impacts on the state, including more intense storms, sea levels creeping up on ocean and bay beaches, impaired water quality, more drought conditions and degraded air quality.

As part of its efforts, the administration rejoined the Regional Greenhouse Gase Initiative, or RGGI, a market-based system in the northeast that aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. Under the system fossil fuel plants essentially pay to emit greenhouse gases and participating states receive funding from the sale of carbon allowances. In total, New Jersey has received more than $1 billion through the program, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. New Jersey has awarded close to $233 million of that to about 400 clean energy and climate mitigation projects that include solar power, clean trucks and buses, charging infrastructure, the restoration of tidal marshes and investments in energy efficiency. At the same time, the state has avoided more than 742,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

The Murphy administration had banked on using offshore wind as a major provider of future clean power. But developer Ørsted pulled out, citing inflation and supply chain issues as setbacks. Since January, the Trump administration has taken several actions that have essentially ended the ability of companies to develop offshore wind farms. Atlantic Shores, which was to have been located off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light and provided enough power for roughly 1 million homes, ended its development effort.

Earlier this year, PJM Interconnection, the energy grid operator for New Jersey, held energy auctions that led to increased electricity costs of about 20% for ratepayers as of June. Another increase is expected next June. The state responded by giving about $430 million in direct relief to electric customers with at least $100 per customer and $150 for those with lower incomes.

Supply and demand are responsible for the higher prices, experts say. The higher demand for power is driven largely by the increase in data centers that deliver artificial intelligence applications, as well as hotter temperatures driving the need for air conditioning. And the power supply is not keeping up with that increased demand due in large part to a logjam at PJM of new energy sources seeking to connect to the grid and replace older coal-burning plants that have retired. New Jersey’s last coal-fired power plant closed in mid-2022.

The consumer concern over higher energy prices is considered so important this year that it is key in campaign messages to potential voters.

An independent group backing Republican Jack Ciattarelli and the Ciattarelli campaign have ads distorting comments Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) made about clean energy and its cost. The YouTube page for the ad from Restore New Jersey shows that it has had more than 2.3 million views since Sept. 11. The New Jersey State Democratic Committee has posted on X, formerly Twitter, a short clip from Ciattarelli during a Fox News interview where he seems to say much the electricity rate hike is helping his campaign. The ad cuts off his full response.

Credit: (Ciattarelli for Governor and Sherrill for Governor campaigns)

Here are the candidates’ positions on climate change, clean energy and rising utility costs:

Republican Jack Ciattarelli

Ciattarelli acknowledges that climate change is real and that it’s “due to human activity.” But he disagrees with Murphy’s approach and has vowed to pull the state out of RGGI. New Jersey’s air quality is influenced by what happens in Pennsylvania, whose membership in RGGI is currently on hold while its state supreme court decides a challenge to it. Unlike New Jersey, which closed its last coal burning plant three years ago, they still operated in Pennsylvania. Ciattarelli said that getting out of RGGI will save ratepayers between $300 million and $500 million because electric companies are passing on the costs they have to pay to generate power, although environmentalists contend ratepayers are saving money because the state is a member of RGGI.

“The way to get down the monthly electric bill is to pull out of RGGI on day one, and I will by executive order,” Ciattarelli said in answer to a question from NJ Spotlight News while campaigning last month in Clinton.

At the same time, Ciattarelli said he plans to create a state Department of Energy, eliminated as a state department in 1988, to help reduce electricity rates.

“I don’t need 1-or-200 people, I need 12 policy experts that will work in partnership with the executive branch,” Ciattarelli said. “I do not believe that energy policy should be coming out of the BPU (Board of Public Utilities) or the DEP. Those are regulatory agencies. We need a department of energy that gives us a rational energy plan that solves the current electricity crisis and points us in the right direction for the future.”

He said he could find enough money to cut from the state budget to fund the new department.

Ciattarelli said he will implement a different state energy master plan that includes natural gas, which is a fossil fuel, and nuclear and solar power, but not offshore wind. He pledged to ban wind farms from being built off the coast.

Another vow from Ciattarelli is to “repeal unrealistic and unaffordable state mandates regarding electric vehicle sales, household appliances, home renovation and home construction.” Murphy set goals for adding electric vehicles to the state vehicle fleet and ending the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill

Freezing utility costs is Sherrill’s signature energy proposal, saying she would declare a state of emergency on utility costs on her first day in office. Gov. Phil Murphy and others have questioned whether the governor would have the power to do this, but Sherrill’s campaign chairman Sen. Vin Gopal and Stefanie Brand, the former head of the state Division of Rate Counsel, say they think she can. Sherrill pledged no utility rate increases over her first year in office.

“So immediately, as I put that out, we see an open letter from utility companies saying, we want to come to the table and be a part of the solution,” Sherrill told NJ Spotlight News during a campaign stop in Clinton. “We know that there is money coming in from RGGI or the BPU to defray some of these costs. Certainly, it’s a matter of, are you going to allow all of the agencies who failed to take on this problem, even though we saw it coming, to profit off the people of New Jersey or are you going to step in and be a strong leader and make sure that you’re driving change?”

In her position paper on energy costs and the environment, Sherrill said supports the need for New Jersey to do its part to alleviate climate change to help the state “hit our emissions and clean air goals.”

She pledged to expand cheaper and cleaner energy generation to “build an energy arsenal.” Sherrill said she would eliminate unnecessary red tape and make permitting easier for new projects, including solar and battery storage projects, and expedite upgrading the capacity of existing nuclear plants. She also said she would work to develop “new nuclear capacity” in Salem County.

Modernizing natural gas facilities is also part of her plan, with Sherrill promising to “make them cleaner and more efficient – which will lower costs, reduce carbon emissions, and boost reliability and energy independence right now.”

Sherrill, who has been endorsed by NRDC Action Fund and the state League of Conservation Voters, also said she would increase transparency and accountability for the state’s utilities, including the four electricity suppliers.

And she said she would have her attorney general, in coordination with other governors in the region, take the Trump administration and PJM to force them to allow the continued development of clean energy and connect new power generators to the grid. She blamed Trump’s cancelling new clean energy projects for increasing costs to ratepayers. Most recently, the Trump administration cancelled close to $5 million in research grants to Rutgers and Princeton universities.