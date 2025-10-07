Election Day is four weeks away in New Jersey’s high-stakes race for governor and the public is getting its first glimpse of campaign spending as the candidates prepare for their final required debate on Wednesday.

Close to 159,000 people already had voted through the end of the weekend using a mail-in ballot, an analysis by NJ Spotlight News found. That’s about 18% of all the ballots sent to date. So far, more Democrats than Republicans have returned ballots.

Potential voters should get more information to help them make a decision when Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are scheduled to face off in their final state-mandated debate, which is to be carried live on WABC and WPVI beginning at 7 p.m.

The first candidate financial reports were due to the state’s election spending watchdog Monday. They show Sherrill, in her fourth term in Congress, having raised about $1 million more than Ciattarelli, a former assemblyman making his third try at the governor’s seat. Sherrill had taken in about $6.9 million and received $9.7 million state public matching funds, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission . Ciattarelli had raised $6.6 million and gotten $9.6 million in public money.

Ciattarelli has spent close to $12.6 million, about $1.6 million more than Sherrill, but that means Sherrill has more to spend on advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts in the last four weeks of the campaign. Sherrill had about $6.5 million on hand as of last Friday, according to the campaign finance reports, while Ciattarelli had a little less than $4 million left to spend.

For the general election, each candidate who takes public financing can receive a maximum match of $12.5 million, which represents $2 for every $1 raised by the campaign. Campaigns have to raise at least $580,000 to qualify for matching funds. The candidates are also prohibited from spending more than $18.5 million on their campaigns. Contributions are capped at $5,800 per person or entity.

Independent spending groups also had to file reports by Monday’s deadline.

Only some of the 13 organizations NJ Spotlight News has identified as intending to back Sherrill or Ciattarelli filed reports as of the Monday deadline.

Spending by those organizations totaled close to $20 million, about $3 million less than the combined total spent by Ciattarelli and Sherrill. By law, these groups are prohibited from coordinating with the candidates.

So far, Sherrill has benefitted more, with at least $12.2 million spent, compared with $7.3 million backing Ciattarelli. The biggest contributors to each were $9.95 million given by the Democratic Governors Association to the group Greater Garden State, and $6.5 million from the Republican Governors Association to Restore New Jersey. The DGA pledged to give a total $20 million, while the RGA had not publicly committed to a specific amount.

Candidates and groups that filed with the state’s elections commission spent some $145 million on the primary, which had more candidates – 11 – and more independent groups backing them. It’s doubtful spending on the general election will reach that height because there are fewer candidates. In addition to Sherrill and Ciattarelli, Libertarian Vic Kaplan and Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Workers Party also are on the ballot.

Sherrill enters the final four weeks of the campaign with a substantial advantage in voter registration, even if the gap between the two major parties continues to narrow. The Oct. 1 voter registration update from the state Division of Elections counts about 855,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state. Over the last month, the GOP gained about 2,400 new members while the Democrats lost 4,400.

Most of the unaffiliated voters who voted Democratic in the primary have stayed with the party: There were 73,600 more Democrats on Oct. 1 than on June 1 before the primary. During the same period, the number of registered Republicans rose by nearly 46,000.