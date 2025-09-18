Thousands look to join Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk’s murder

Credit: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The murder of controversial conservative activist Charlie Kirk has galvanized sympathizers to reach out to his organization, Turning Point USA.

On the Sunday after Kirk’s assassination, a national spokesman reported 32,000 people had contacted the group to volunteer. Many asked how they could start a college chapter or high school club, including in New Jersey — where some organizers shifted into hyperdrive, following an emotional appeal from Kirk’s widow, Erika, on social media.

“If you’re in high school or if you’re in college, go find your local Turning Point USA chapter. Join it. Stay involved. He wants you to make a difference. And you can. You can. The movement’s not going anywhere. And it will only grow stronger when you join it,” Erika Kirk posted on X, the social media site once known as Twitter.

“It’d be incredible to start chapters anywhere we can — just to spread the good word and to spread the importance of freedom of speech and our Constitutional values,” Anthony Romano said during a Zoom meeting to recruit members on Monday night.

Romano is the regional leader for Turning Point USA’s college chapters in most of the group’s New Jersey territory. There are six at the moment: Rutgers University, William Paterson University, The College of New Jersey, Rider University, Rowan University and Montclair State University. But Romano is on a mission to help volunteers organize new chapters in the state, even though he warned they would probably get pushback on some campuses.

“It’s important to go talk, to schedule meetings and stay on top of campus activities people, because from my experience, they still for the most part are very far to the left. They’ll do everything in their power to stop us. But you have to stay consistent. Have the grit, just keep going forward, no matter how much they want to limit us, or not have Turning Point on campus,” he explained on the Zoom call.

Romano declined an interview with NJ Spotlight News, but he spoke on Monday night to some New Jersey parents and students on the special meeting, organized by Alexandra Bougher of Park Ridge. She’s a conservative activist and the head of Bergen County’s Moms for Liberty chapter — an organization sympathetic to Turning Point’s agenda that’s deeply critical of LGBTQ+ rights and the separation of church and state, among other issues. Bougher set up the meeting to make connections, especially for high school students.

“And this is something I want to bring to my school and I, and I think a lot of kids need that support because there’s a lot of groups, in the high school that is for maybe some other types of activities, let’s say, and there’s not enough conservative groups,” she told the audience.

TPUSA has 900 college chapters across the nation and 1,200 high school groups called, “Club America.” There are five of these clubs in New Jersey: Livingston High School, Hunterdon Central Regional High School, Rancocas Valley Regional High School, Moorestown High School and Cherry Hill East High School. Plus, five “centers of activism,” which are hubs for home-schooled students. Clubs focus more on civic engagement, according to New Jersey’s Club America group leader Zachary Vasile.

“We intentionally rebranded in an effort to — not get away from the TPUSA brand — but understand that with TPSUA comes a certain tone. We don’t want that,” Vasile told those on the Monday meeting. “And at the high school, we are nonpartisan, we welcome people from all political backgrounds, and we’re just trying to encourage an open discussion. We’re not trying for example trying to have some high-level political commentator at the school. We’re just a simple club, showing the power of a community.”

Bougher says the meeting is “… a testament to the way Charlie Kirk touched the entire world. Bright, well-spoken discussions were had about being able to differ in views, but how we can respect each other and converse in a respectful intelligent manner. Many chapters were started and will continue to start and we are happy to facilitate the relationship between families and TPUSA to support them on their mission to bring faith and conservative values to their schools.”

But that’s not how some critics see it, especially those who research and document LGBTQ+ issues. While first stating that political violence like Kirk’s murder has no place in the U.S., advocate Mike Gottesman also condemned what he called “using religion to recruit students.”

“I think it’s a means of, it’s going to be a means of getting religion in the school and breaking down the barriers between church and state. Because admittedly, based upon what happened in this recruiting meeting, they are a religious organization,” Gottesman said. “It’s a stepping stone, it’s a way to get entrée into public schools, and as I said, it’s not for every child or every student. But for those students who have a stronger religious connection, it’s a way for them to get religion into the school campus and into the public school context.”

Monday’s organizing meeting started and ended with a prayer. Gottesman said, it’s difficult to untangle the religious from the political aspects, here. But many Republicans embrace the connection. NJ Spotlight News spoke with Brian Fitzherbert, who ran for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District and who’s a member of the Atlantic County Young Republicans. He would welcome more Turning Point chapters in New Jersey, he said, recalling a recent gathering.

“We had representatives from Turning Point have a table, most specifically for Club America to recruit and do that, and that was the baseline,” he said. “Now with the unfortunate loss of Charlie Kirk, the interest has grown exponentially. I’ve had countless people reach out through Young Republicans, through other organizations that I’m part of, that have asked, ‘How do we do this?’ and I’ve been posting constantly on social media, everything about Turning Point, getting involved. And there seems to be a massive appetite just like there is in every state as we’re seeing that has unfolded in the last six days.”