The NJ Spotlight News special multimedia series, “Water’s Edge: Trials and tributaries of the Delaware River Watershed,” in 2023 examined the progress and prospects of the vital Delaware River Watershed.

From the Highlands through the Pinelands and along the Delaware’s urban estuaries and out into the Bayshore region, NJ Spotlight News brought to life the watershed — and the hazards it faced from development, climate change and more, notably the state, regional and federal regulatory environment.

NJ Spotlight News recently returned to those regions to ask the question: What’s changed? And we wanted to know more about the challenges these notable — and beautiful — natural wonders face.

Last week, NJ Spotlight News hosted a roundtable with some of the reporters who returned to the regions they first reported on in “Water’s Edge” to answer some of those questions.

We talked about the pressing need for affordable housing adding to the pressure to develop areas in the Highlands and the Pinelands. We talked about the rising levels of saltwater encroaching up the river and into the aquifers and beyond. And we discussed the Trump administration’s impact as it challenges accepted evidence of climate change on the watershed and the regulations that govern much of the region’s future.