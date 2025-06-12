The results of New Jersey’s primary were both predictable and surprising: The frontrunners won the gubernatorial nominations, but few predicted the speed and decisiveness of the wins by Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

The elections also were historic in a few ways. The largest number of New Jersey residents voted early in person in a primary — close to 149,000. And turnout shattered records for a state primary, with so far more than 1.24 million votes counted, a number that will rise as final voting district and last-minute mail-in ballots are tallied. The turnout is roughly double the average turnout in a gubernatorial primary this century.

The vote total is not the highest percentage of turnout — at the moment, it appears that about 31% of registered Democrats and Republicans, and 19% of all registered voters cast ballots. In 2001, 32% of party voters cast ballots, so it’s possible this year’s turnout could exceed that. In 1989, the turnout percentage compared to total registered voters, not just the Democrats and Republicans who vote in primary elections, was 21% and it’s possible this year’s turnout could reach that level. But it is unlikely to reach the 29% of all registered voters who voted in 1981, the election which also held the previous numeric record of 1.07 million ballots cast. While unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in a primary by declaring for one of the major parties, few do.



The party line may be dead, but party power isn’t. In the governor’s race and in most Assembly races, candidates endorsed by the county Democratic or Republican party won, even though there was no visible “line” of candidates. Potentially helping these endorsed candidates was their ability to list an endorsement as their slogan under their names on the ballot. Some county parties chose a slogan that included the words “party endorsed.”

Although party power is not dead, the power of county parties appears diminished, more among Democrats than Republicans and more in South Jersey and in Hudson County than elsewhere in the state. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate endorsed in 11 counties won or is winning in those counties, but lost or is losing in seven others — including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Cumberland. Two other county parties did not endorse and Somerset allowed every candidate to use its slogan. Ciattarelli won every county, though two county parties — Camden and Ocean — had endorsed Bill Spadea. Six Assembly candidates, all Democrats, beat party-endorsed candidates or are leading them. In one case, in the 32nd Legislative District in Hudson County, an incumbent running off the line is in third place, trailing Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan, while the party-endorsed candidates are in fourth and sixth place with 99% of votes counted.

The two mayors running as Democrats won their hometowns, but with different results. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop won the state’s second-largest city with about 38% of the vote, but Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was a close second there, while Sherrill was a distant third — although she still won Hudson County, where she was endorsed by the Democratic county party. In Newark, Baraka dominated, taking 73% of the vote, about six times more than Sherrill. He leads Sherrill 40% to 34% in Essex County, where the county party endorsed Sherrill.

Black candidates for governor made inroads. Baraka so far received more than 160,000 votes, the largest number ever. That’s about 50,000 more than what Jim Johnson, a former treasury undersecretary in the Clinton administration, got in 2017. While Johnson’s vote was a larger percentage than Baraka has so far — 21.9% vs. 20.4% — all six candidates in this year’s Democratic field were strong and well-financed, while two of the six who ran in 2017 were considered fringe candidates. Including the 85,000 that voted for Sean Spiller, president of the state’s largest teachers union, two Black gubernatorial candidates have amassed close to 245,000 votes this year.

The cost per vote so far is high, but will likely rise higher when all the spending is reported. Candidates, public financing and independent committees, including state, federal and nonprofit groups active in the three years leading up to the primary as well as this year, had spent $151 million through May 30. That equates to $121 per vote on average, though that will likely increase once final spending is reported later this month. The per-vote cost was much higher for some candidates: the NJEA teachers union, through other committees, spent roughly $544 per vote — $46 million in total since 2022 — promoting the candidacy of Spiller, who finished fifth.

Here are some other takeaways from this year’s primary:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an error about the history of Democratic women candidates for governor. Mikie Sherrill is the second woman to be nominated by Democrats to run for the office after Barbara Buono in 2013.

— Graphics by Colleen O’Dea