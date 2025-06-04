For more than two decades, the late Gov. Brendan Byrne and I co-authored the Kean-Byrne Dialogue, a biweekly, bipartisan column in The Star-Ledger. What made it enduring was the centering of civility — we agreed and disagreed but maintained a close friendship.

The column was a small but persistent symbol of what democracy requires: shared information, mutual respect, and robust debate. We could have meaningful debates because we were grounded in a common understanding of the facts — a foundation created by strong local journalism.

Today, that foundation is crumbling. Massive layoffs and downsizing have decimated New Jersey’s news media and reliable, accurate, and respected local information is harder than ever to find. When there are no shared facts, then real debate becomes impossible, and democracy suffers.

When I was elected speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly in a closely divided house in the mid-1970s, I made a rule: no bill would move unless it had both a Democratic and a Republican sponsor. This commitment to bipartisanship, our guiding North Star, created one of the most effective legislatures in our state’s history. As governor, I carried that same belief forward, that bipartisanship and compromise aren’t just ideals; they are essential for good government.

But it doesn’t happen on its own. It depends on a well-informed, engaged public, and shared access to trusted information.

The good news is that the unraveling of New Jersey’s local news landscape is reversible, and the spirit of bipartisanship and civility that defined the Kean-Byrne Dialogue can be rekindled. We can revitalize local news with investment in the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.

The visionary work of Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, and Gov. Phil Murphy established this first-in-the-nation, independent nonprofit organization to fund initiatives to benefit the state’s civic life and keep residents informed about their communities. The Consortium’s grantees are working hard to bridge information gaps created by the disappearing news structures in communities across the state.

In Essex County, for example, Montclair Local provides coverage on all the issues that matter to its community, from housing and public spending to community events. These stories help residents make decisions and take action.

Travel south down I-95 to the state capital and service area of The Trenton Journal, an outlet focused on solution-oriented reporting that meets the specific information needs of the city’s Black and brown communities. Through a multimedia approach, including newsletters, video, and audio, The Trenton Journal is helping foster a more informed, connected, and engaged community.

If you keep heading south to Bridgeton, you’ll discover Hopeloft, a nonprofit community development organization with a program that goes outside traditional reporting. Hopeloft trains youth and young adults, including those who have been impacted by incarceration or homelessness, to share the stories of their peers and uplift their communities through its news outlet, Follow South Jersey.

Statewide impact is also a part of the picture. New Jersey Urban News is an online statewide newsroom focused on bringing important stories to the state’s Black communities. The outlet is dedicated to amplifying the voices of marginalized groups and covering the issues directly impacting them.

From the Skylands to the Shore, the Consortium is stitching together a vibrant and localized news ecosystem rooted in place and people, providing access to trusted, accurate, and important information. Each grant is an investment in the idea that democracy begins at the community level, and that people have the fundamental right — and duty — to know what is happening in their neighborhoods.

Revitalizing local news also requires preparing the next generation of reporters and media professionals. The statute that created the Consortium clearly prioritized this goal, calling on the Consortium to train students, professionals, and community members in storytelling, journalism, and media production. To achieve this, the Consortium has supported programs to build and sustain a pipeline of journalists and civic communicators.

The Documenters program, for instance, trains and compensates community members to attend and take notes on public meetings. The program enhances transparency, brings much-needed information to communities, and promotes democratic habits. CoLAB Arts currently hosts the initiative in New Brunswick, and the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice is the host in Newark.

The journalism certificate program, a free, non-credit course offered through four community colleges and led by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities and Journalism + Design at The New School, helps residents develop media literacy and civic reporting skills. The Consortium also operates a competitive, paid internship program that connects students from its six partner universities to local newsrooms, creating direct pathways into the field.

The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Without local journalism, communities lose their strength, and mistrust, polarization, and division grow. Without it, we’re less connected and less capable.

New Jersey is a state of strong voices and even stronger communities. The Consortium’s work is helping us stay resilient.

Since 2021, the Consortium has been included in each state budget, supported with funds to ensure local news is produced and received widely. Unfortunately, Gov. Murphy’s FY26 proposed budget does not include funding for the Consortium. Assembly Majority Leader Greenwald and Sen. Vin Gopal are sponsoring a budget resolution to restore the Consortium’s funding level to $3 million.

I hope the New Jersey Legislature, entrusted with determining our state’s priorities, will make this a priority. We all lose without reliable, accurate, and trusted local news.

[Editor’s note: Some of NJ Spotlight News’ reporting receives funding support from the Civic Information Consortium, and Gov. Kean sits on the NJ PBS Board of Trustees.)