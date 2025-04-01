Five things to know about Sen. Cory Booker’s marathon Senate speech

Credit: (Senate Television via AP)

Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ) has been speaking on the Senate floor for more than 20 hours to disrupt “the business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able.”

Addressing everything from the Trump administration’s policies to various Garden State musicians, “Filibooker,” as he’s being referred to on YouTube, has already delayed a vote on an ambassadorial nominee that had been scheduled by Senate Republicans.

Who is Sen. Cory Booker?

In his early life, Booker was a football star at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, later playing tight end at Stanford University. He was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University and later earned a law degree from Yale University.

Politically, Booker won a seat on Newark’s City Council in 1998 and 2002 and tried to become the city’s mayor in a bruising election against incumbent Democrat Sharpe James. That election was featured in the documentary “Street Fight.” Booker became the city’s mayor four years later.

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His committee assignments included the Senate Judiciary Committee, Foreign Relations Committee and the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Booker announced his run for president in February 2019 in Newark. He qualified for five primary debates but ended his campaign in January 2020 and later endorsed Joe Biden.

When did Booker start talking?

Booker started his speech around 7 p.m. on Monday, March 31.

Is this a filibuster?

Booker’s speech is not technically a filibuster since he is not blocking legislation or a nomination. Under Senate rules, a member holding the floor by speaking at length is allowed to yield the floor for questions without yielding the floor itself. He is allowed to drink water or milk, but not allowed to leave the podium area.

Who’s shown support?

Dozens of Democratic senators asked Booker questions to allow him to rest his voice, including Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), New Jersey’s junior Sen. Andy Kim and fellow Jersey boy Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

What’s the longest filibuster in U.S. Senate history?

Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina holds the record for the longest speech when he spoke for more than a day to oppose the proposed Civil Rights Act of 1957.