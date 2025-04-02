Robert Jackson connected with the Camden Coalition in 2016, chronically homeless and, as he described himself, “near Death’s door.” Within months, the longtime construction worker was stably housed in Vorhees, with a doctor to treat his chronic conditions and access to social care services. Robert’s lease on life was renewed, and his gratitude was greatest for a simple amenity: When it rained, he had somewhere dry and warm to stay.

Robert’s story is inspirational, but it’s not miraculous. It’s the standard result of care provided by the Camden Coalition’s Housing First program, which provides housing support and wraparound services for New Jersey residents with complex health and social needs experiencing chronic homelessness.

We are currently supporting another 49 participants with situations like Robert’s, each with successes that would not have been achievable without housing support — and each now at risk of losing their stable housing due to loss of funding.

Gov. Murphy’s proposed state budget for the 2026 fiscal year has been finalized, and for the first time in seven years, it does not include funding for the Housing First program. As a leading nonprofit health and social care provider, the Camden Coalition understands that there is an ever-growing list of qualified and vital programs that require the state’s support. Annually, New Jersey state departments and the governor have difficult choices to make with the budget. But given the uncertain future of federal support for affordable housing programs, we are especially disappointed with this decision.

Now, the ball is in the Legislature’s court to debate and amend Gov. Murphy’s budget to align with its priorities and pass a final budget by the end of June. Assembly Majority Leader Louis D. Greenwald and Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez have already agreed to champion restoring this Housing First funding into the final budget. We are grateful for their early and continued support, and we urge their legislative colleagues to vote to restore this critical funding for New Jersey residents as well.

Almost all the participants in our Housing First program from the last decade have a history of chronic homelessness and complex health and social needs. Nearly two-thirds of our current participants have both a mental health and substance use diagnosis. More than half have at least two chronic conditions including heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disease, that necessitate continued care. One in five have more than four chronic diseases.

Through our partnership with a half-dozen regional community care providers, our team of community health workers, licensed social workers, registered nurses and consulting physicians have provided this high-risk population with wraparound services that go well beyond stable housing, including help to start or return to treatment for a substance use disorder or mental health issue, learning the skills necessary to remain housed, help finding employment or volunteer and advocacy work, and much more.

Among the 95 individuals who have participated in Housing First, more than 80% have not returned to homelessness. They have also experienced, on average, a 71% decrease in emergency department visits and a one-third drop in hospital admissions. The current cohort of 50 Housing First participants have been housed for an average of five consecutive years each — with improved access to physical and behavioral health care, legal assistance, social programs, and landlord supports.

This is all being done for $15,500 per participant annually. Contrast that with the average annual cost of $130,000 for long-term care facilities, or even the $66,000 per year cost of incarceration — an outcome our cohort would be at a greater risk for due to the increasing criminalization of homelessness.

If these individuals are at risk of hospitalization or criminalization because the effective, low-cost support services that help them remain stably housed are compromised, then these preventable, negative outcomes will be significantly more costly to the government and taxpayers and detrimental to our communities. We are providing an effective, evidenced, and robust program on a budget a fraction of the cost of its alternatives.

We urge South Jersey residents to call their state assemblyperson and senator to express their support for fully funding these vital Housing First services.

For the sake of the four walls, a roof, and the key services that have kept Robert and many more New Jerseyans out of the rain, we need the support of our state’s leaders now more than ever.