Credit: (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File)

Twenty New Jersey school districts are expected to lose $85 million in federal pandemic relief dollars after the U.S. Education Department stopped the final payouts of American Rescue Plan money on Friday.

The money was supposed to be spent on “critical infrastructure projects” to improve student health and safety, such as HVAC upgrades and electrical work, according to the Murphy administration. Much of the work was delayed due to COVID-related supply chain issues and contractor backlogs, according to administration officials. Newark, Elizabeth, Passaic and Paterson are among the districts facing cuts.

Under the Biden administration, districts were allowed to request “liquidation extensions” that would have allowed schools to spend the federal money on pre-approved projects through early 2026. Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote in a letter to state education officials that the liquidation period had been modified and would end at 5 p.m. on Friday. The state received the letter at 5:03 p.m., three minutes past the deadline to spend remaining funds, according to the Murphy administration.

“These cuts are reckless and irresponsible, allowing us very little time for contingency plans,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “New Jersey is proud of its best-in-the-nation public school system and we will do everything we can to restore this funding and maintain our reputation for excellence in public education.”

‘Not justified’

Nationwide, school districts stand to lose close to $3 billion in remaining pandemic relief funds. In February, the department told states they had another year to finish spending down the money before the reversal last week. In the letter to state education officials, obtained by The 74, an education news site, McMahon said the extensions granted by the Biden administration were “not justified” and are no longer consistent with the Department’s priorities.

NJ districts set to lose pandemic relief funds Bergenfield School District

Fairview Public Schools

Westwood Regional School District

Delran Township School District

Gloucester City School District

Bridgeton School District

East Orange Public Schools

Newark Public Schools

North Bergen School District

Guttenberg School District

Hamilton Township School District

Keansburg Public Schools

Brick Township School District

Clifton Township Public Schools

Passaic City Public Schools

Paterson City Public Schools

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District

Elizabeth Public Schools

Linden Public Schools

Robert Treat Academy Charter School The move by the U.S. Education Department could lead to legal challenges, since the funding for schools was already approved by Congress.

“COVID is over. States and school districts can no longer claim they are spending their emergency pandemic funds on ‘COVID relief’ when there are numerous documented examples of misuse,” U.S. Education Department spokesperson Madi Biedermann said in a statement.

In posts on X, the social network once known as Twitter, the Education Department said a $20 million custom window project and “COVID-safe” HVAC upgrades were examples of a misuse of funds in New Jersey. The posts urged New Jersey to submit appeals to explain how a particular project is necessary to “mitigate the effects of COVID on American students’ education.”

The governor’s office said HVAC upgrades and window repairs or replacements are allowable uses of funds based on guidance from the U.S. Education Department.

“It is extremely disappointing that President Trump and Secretary McMahon are prepared to let our schools, and our children, go without these resources to support health and safety,” said Murphy’s deputy press secretary Maggie Garbarino.

Money already spent

New Jersey had already spent 99.69% of its nearly $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan money for education as of March 31, according to the state Department of Education’s federal education funding dashboard. Almost all the state’s nearly 600 districts have already been reimbursed for the money they were allocated.

The statement from Murphy on Monday sent districts scrambling to find out how they would be impacted. NJ Spotlight News reached out to all the districts facing cuts, most of which did not respond or declined a request for comment.

Hamilton Township School District has been among the most outspoken, issuing a press release and sharing an update with families and staff. Hamilton is facing a cut of $1,950,332, the full amount of the district’s liquidation extension, according to district Superintendent Scott Rocco. The funded projects — HVAC upgrades, installation of an American with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp, window repairs and kitchen upgrades — have already been completed but the district has not been fully reimbursed.

“The district’s priority for these funds was to help provide our students and staff with the facilities they deserve,” Rocco said in a statement. “These funds assisted with that goal. That should not be a topic for debate and our district should not be shortchanged for working towards it.”

Chance to appeal

Rocco said the district applied for reimbursement from the state Department of Education in September and January but was denied and instructed to wait until December 2025 to apply for reimbursement. Now, the district may have lost its chance to get reimbursed.

All the impacted districts can submit appeals to the U.S. Education Department for each individual project.

According to the letter to families, Hamilton plans to work with the state Department of Education and other impacted districts to secure previously approved reimbursements. If the district is unsuccessful in securing the federal funding, it may need to dip into its capital reserve, which could impact future capital projects. This would prevent budget and staffing cuts, Rocco said.