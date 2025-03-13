Credit: (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Trump administration laid off about half of the staff at the U.S. Department of Education, a major step in the president’s plan to dismantle the department responsible for ensuring equal access to education, administering federal financial aid and distributing grants to K-12 schools.

When Trump took office, the department had 4,133 workers. After Tuesday’s cuts, the department will have about 2,183 employees, according to the agency. The department will “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview,” according to a news release. But with half as many employees, doing so could become more difficult.

New Jersey receives about $1.2 billion from the federal Education Department each year, with almost $900 million going to support for students with disabilities and low-income students. Superintendents have said that reductions in federal education funding would be devastating in what state leaders are calling a tight budget year.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to dismantle the federal Education Department and leave the control of schools to the states. During her confirmation hearing, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said she would help Trump achieve this goal, dismantling the department she was tapped to lead.

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” McMahon said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

Credit: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

‘Devastating’ impact

States and local school districts already run education in the United States. In New Jersey, most funding for schools comes from state and local property taxes. Decisions about what is taught in schools are made locally by school boards and administrators.

New Jersey is expected to receive more than $455 million in federal Title I grants for low-income schools, according to the Budget in Brief. The state is also expected to receive $444 million in grants under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Experts have said these programs could be moved into other federal agencies if the Education Department in dismantled, which requires an act of Congress.

“The Department of Education provides well over a billion dollars a year to our state for everything from school meals to after-school care,” U.S. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said in a statement. “Cutting staff means cutting those programs. It means the cost will be felt by our already overburdened taxpayers in New Jersey.”

Robert Kim, executive director of the Education Law Center, said there are questions about the legality of the mass layoff initiated by the department, since it’s up to Congress to create and close federal agencies.

“These layoffs would impact thousands, potentially millions of families and students across the country,” Kim said. “The real impact here is on kids and education.”

He added that the layoffs would be a “devastating blow” to equity and nondiscrimination in school districts. ProPublica reported that more than half of the regional offices that investigate civil rights complaints from students and families will be shuttered, including the nearest ones in New York and Philadelphia. At least 243 of the 550 employees at the department’s Office for Civil Rights were laid off, according to ProPublica.

Civil rights

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Office for Civil Rights had 330 ongoing investigations into New Jersey schools as of Jan. 14. Since Trump took office, there has been a dramatic drop in the number of new investigations opened by the office. The few new investigations have reflected Trump’s priorities, such as getting rid of gender-neutral bathrooms and alleged discrimination against white students, according to reporting from ProPublica.

The Office for Civil Rights could fit better in the Department of Justice, McMahon said at her confirmation hearing, a move suggested in the conservative playbook for Trump’s second term known as Project 2025. The playbook also suggests making the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for Title I funding for low-income school districts and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding for students with disabilities.

FAFSA concerns

Another division facing significant cuts is the Federal Student Aid office, which handles grants and loans for college students. This division had the highest number of layoffs at 326 people, according to ProPublica.

The Federal Student Aid office administers the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA, which allows students access to federal, state and school-specific aid to attend college.

The financial aid application process for the 2024-2025 school year was complicated by the release of “Better FAFSA,” which opened at the end of December 2023. Thousands fewer New Jersey high school students applied for federal college aid that school year. Before Trump took office, the department added staff to its FAFSA contact center to ensure similar issues don’t occur with this year’s form.

All divisions within the federal Education Department are impacted by the staff reductions, with some divisions requiring significant reorganization, according to the news release.

Impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave on March 21. Nearly 600 employees at the federal Education Department accepted voluntary resignation opportunities and retirement since Trump took office. All impacted employees will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, along with severance pay or retirement benefits based on their length of service, according to the news release.