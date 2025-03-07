On Chat Box, Eddie Glaude Jr., professor of African American studies at Princeton University, joins David Cruz to discuss President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress and the impact his executive orders, policy changes and proposed spending cuts could have on New Jersey. Glaude also discusses the MAGA movement, what impact it could have on democracy and what the next move could be for the beleaguered Democratic Party.

Later, Bob Hugin, New Jersey Republican State Committee Chair, discusses Trump’s address, its impact on the GOP and the nation.

Watch Chat Box on the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel Thursdays at 6 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.