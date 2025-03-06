New Jersey’s local health departments urgently need flexible funding to fulfill their critical role in protecting public health. The elimination of funding under the Public Health Priority Funding Act of 1977 in 2011 has left these departments struggling, despite their essential contributions to the well-being of our communities.

Historically, the State Health Aid Act of 1966, later renamed the Public Health Priority Funding Act of 1977, provided local health departments with minimum levels of financial support while addressing key public health priorities. Research from Dr. Lisa Harrison Gulla’s doctoral dissertation at Rutgers University shows that after this funding was cut, the public health workforce suffered a severe blow. Staffing levels plummeted, which is supported by the data that shows only 6.5% of the current workforce has 11 to 15 years of tenure, aligning with the funding cuts. This stands in sharp contrast to the 28.9% who have over 21 years of experience and the 29.5% who have less than five years of experience.

Local health departments now rely almost exclusively on local property taxes and restricted grants to stay afloat. New Jersey remains one of the few states without dedicated funding for local health, leaving departments vulnerable to financial instability, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Without unrestricted funding, local health departments struggle to respond effectively to unexpected challenges, jeopardizing the health of entire communities.

Flexible funding is critical to rebuilding New Jersey’s public health infrastructure. Local health departments play a pivotal role in disseminating vital information, providing education, and delivering essential services to populations in need. Their efforts empower people to make healthier choices, reducing long-term societal costs. However, when funding falls short, these departments are unable to address emerging public health threats or sustain essential services.

Reinstating the Public Health Priority Funding Act through S-2010 would provide a minimum annual appropriation of $10 million in unrestricted funding to local health departments to support mandatory foundational services. This proactive measure would ensure preparedness for future health crises and support a healthier, more resilient New Jersey.

Public health intersects with every aspect of our lives, from social and economic conditions to environmental changes. As these challenges evolve, so must our local health departments.

Flexible funding is the key to enabling them to adapt, plan, and safeguard our communities effectively.

Policymakers must act now to prioritize public health. Supporting S-2010 is not just an investment in local health departments but a commitment to the health and safety of every New Jersey resident. Let’s secure the resources necessary to protect our communities and build a stronger, healthier future.