Water quality violations, falsified water testing results, inadequate workforce, crumbling infrastructure — these issues plague one of the state’s largest water systems, Trenton Water Works. The more than 200,000 people served by Trenton Water Works deserve clean, safe water and there is a viable, commonsense solution that has benefited similar-sized urban communities in our state for decades. Make use of the nation’s best regulated water companies, already established in the state, to address issues regarding water quality, infrastructure investment and adequate supply, and deliver best-in-class service to communities in Trenton, Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence and Hopewell.

These professional water and wastewater companies, which are members of the New Jersey Utilities Association, have decades of experience turning around troubled public water systems and giving customers confidence in the water they provide.

There is a unique opportunity, here and now, to wisely decide on the future ownership and operation of this 165-year-old water utility. Continuing the status quo will erode people’s confidence in their tap water, forcing many — including our most vulnerable and financially disadvantaged residents — to take on the additional expense of purchasing bottled water. These communities deserve a real viable solution now and not one that establishes another government bureaucracy.

Across the state, towns and cities large and small, urban and suburban, have relied on New Jersey Utilities Association members to help invest in and improve their water systems and provide excellent service to their residents and businesses. In fact, Trenton Water Works already turns to a private water provider, New Jersey American Water, to supplement their water supply to meet customer demand, as well as another company, Aqua New Jersey, to service portions of Hamilton.

Utilizing the talent and experience of the private sector is a ready-made natural solution to rehabilitate the Trenton Water Works. Our state is home to many of the nation’s most prestigious professional water companies in the industry: New Jersey American Water, Veolia, Aqua New Jersey and Middlesex Water Company.

These water companies boast an incredible record of compliance with both state and federal regulations for safe drinking water. They are also highly regulated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, which sets the rates regulated utilities can charge customers for water and wastewater service. In addition, private utilities offer robust bill-paying assistance programs for low-income customers, which are often missing from municipal system offerings.

Safe and affordable

Moreover, these companies are doing so much more than simply selling a commodity. The employees are members of the communities in which they serve and take pride in providing the infrastructure needed to treat and deliver safe, affordable water across our state.

They are also providing solutions across the state, working hand-in-hand with other cities and towns that require operational expertise to manage their water and/or wastewater system and ensure compliance with rigorous water quality regulations by managing the complexities of water treatment and delivery that have become increasingly burdensome for municipalities.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection report regarding the troubles at Trenton Water Works is a stark reminder that having enhanced technical and operating expertise matters. Now is the time for the City of Trenton and surrounding communities to begin engaging with New Jersey Utilities Association water companies to identify the most effective and efficient solution for their residents and businesses.

We’ve heard some elected officials say they oppose private sector involvement; the motivations are often influenced by political pressures instead of commonsense business practices. We consistently find that municipalities that work with the private sector for water service have greatly improved water systems, without concern of political influence.

It is abundantly clear Trenton Water Works lacks the technical, operational, managerial and financial capacity to provide safe water on a sustainable basis. The right solution for Trenton Water Works leverages the strong capabilities of New Jersey Utilities Association’s professional water utilities to successfully improve the water system.

In reality, all it takes is a commonsense approach to ensure that Trenton Water Works provides its residents and businesses with excellence in water quality and service, building the foundation for a bright future.