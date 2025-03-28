New Jersey decision-makers have made some smart moves in recent years to reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels. Just recently, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved two programs to accelerate the adoption and use of commercial zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles and reduce harmful emissions. Transitioning the state toward a cleaner energy economy will improve the health and well-being of all New Jerseyans, in particular frontline communities who are disproportionately impacted by air pollution.

If done correctly, the transition to clean energy will also create jobs for thousands of residents and improve the state’s energy reliability and affordability — all issues that should be top of mind for lawmakers today. But these policies are meaningless if they are undermined. Casting aside our state’s future for special interests does nothing to advance public health or New Jersey’s green economy.

At the end of 2024, the Legislature unanimously advanced a bill out of the Assembly Transportation Committee to delay implementation of the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule. The ACT standard, which the state is currently implementing, provides gradual and effective relief from toxic pollution by ensuring higher numbers of pollution-free electric trucks and buses are phased into the market. The program was adopted four years ago, and manufacturers have had ample time to prepare for compliance; the rule went into effect in January.

As legislators cave to national trucking industry interests and seek to fast-track bills to derail the policy, we not only give the fossil fuel industry two more years to figure out how to kill the idea entirely, but we also directly harm our communities. New Jersey is the second worst state in the U.S. in terms of cancer risk from diesel soot. Every year, emissions from trucks and other dirty vehicles cause the premature death of hundreds of New Jerseyans and send many more to the hospital with heart and lung illness. The estimated health cost of a two-year delay in implementing the ACT standard is $375 million.

ACT’s goal is simple: Over time, we will replace the dirty medium and heavy-duty trucks on our roads with clean electric trucks. The threats are not abstract. Diesel emissions from trucks release fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides that contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone. Pollution from medium and heavy-duty trucks can cause or worsen asthma, lung disease, and cancer, leading to avoidable premature deaths. Globally, diesel exhaust is even more cancer-causing than secondhand smoke.

New Jersey has more highways per square mile than any other U.S. state. Commercial vehicles make up less than 10% of our road traffic yet are responsible for nearly half of all toxic tailpipe pollution. Large populations are densely clustered downwind from major highways, roads, ports, railyards and warehouses, where they are chronically exposed to high levels of toxic diesel pollution. Residents living near ports, warehouses and busy roads are exposed to such high rates of heavy-duty vehicle pollution that physicians have labeled these areas “diesel death zones” — because asthma rates and cancer risks are so drastically elevated.

The truck industry claims this transition is too expensive. In fact, it is delay and inaction that would cost New Jerseyans money and lives. In 2023 alone, diesel pollution in New Jersey is estimated to have caused more than 300 premature deaths and nearly $3.8 billion in monetized health damages.

We have nearly met our 2025 requirements under the ACT program with more than 5,400 electric trucks on the road, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Delaying the ACT rule in New Jersey until model year 2027 would cause up to 24 premature deaths related to air pollution and up to $372.9 million in public health damages. Now is the time to ensure we move forward with policies to expand electric trucks on our roads — not pause just as we are starting to see progress.