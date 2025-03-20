Nursing home representatives warned New Jersey lawmakers that Gov. Phil Murphy’s state budget proposal would cut their funding by more than $67 million, a situation they said would be “catastrophic” for vulnerable residents.

“This is wholly inaccurate and disappointing messaging from the nursing home industry. The Governor’s proposed budget does not include any funding cuts to nursing facility Medicaid rates,” said Tom Hester Jr., communications director for the state Department of Human Services, which oversees Medicaid. “The Murphy Administration is committed as always to supporting quality nursing home care.”

State officials insist Murphy’s budget blueprint for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would actually boost funds for nursing home reimbursements. A detailed version of the annual budget plan indicates the state plans to increase state and federal funding for nursing homes by more than $163 million over 12 months.

What the nursing homes contend

But John Indyk, vice president of the Health Care Association of New Jersey, which represents nursing homes, pointed to details in the spending proposal now under legislative review that indicate payments to these facilities would be based on the reimbursement rate in place on June 30, 2024. Indyk said this June 2024 rate does not reflect changes made in last year’s budget process that increased nursing home reimbursements in the current annual spending plan, which expires on June 30. Not factoring in these changes would result in a loss of $67.2 million — including $33 million in federal funds — for nursing homes in the next budget cycle, he said.

“With a cut like this we’d have to lay off staff, suspend admissions — there’s no other choice,” Indyk told the Assembly Budget Committee on Wednesday during the first public hearing on Murphy’s $58 billion state budget proposal. Lawmakers must now craft and adopt a final plan over the next three and a half months.

“The hypocrisy is shocking,” Indyk said, given the promises state officials have made to protect vulnerable nursing home residents, who died at high rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey’s 300-plus nursing homes continue to struggle with staffing shortages, funding challenges and changing regulations, Indyk and others said. Last year the Health Care Association sued the state over bedside staffing mandates instituted in the wake of the pandemic, insisting the requirements — which have cost some facilities hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines — are impossible to meet. The litigation continues.

Fearing federal cuts

Indyk warned that any funding reduction would be especially dangerous as Republicans in Congress are seeking to slash $880 billion from national health and social welfare programs, a task experts say is impossible without massive reductions in federal Medicaid spending. New Jersey officials have projected the cuts could cost the state nearly $10 billion in federal dollars for Medicaid, which funds long-term care for 60% of nursing home residents and provides health insurance for 1.8 million state residents, including many people with disabilities.

Meagan Glaser, a vice president at Leading Age New Jersey and Delaware, which represents nonprofit long-term care facilities in both states, also raised concerns about the potential loss of funds for reimbursements and cuts at the federal level. “These cuts would be catastrophic to the frail and elderly in New Jersey and must be restored,” she told the budget committee, regarding a possible loss in state aid.

Reimbursement rates have long frustrated nursing home operators, who say the state’s formula leaves them short.

Murphy, Democratic lawmakers and leaders at the Human Services department have also raised serious concerns about the potential for federal funding cuts. Murphy’s budget proposal anticipates Medicaid and a related program that insures low-income children will cost more than $22.8 billion in the fiscal year beginning July 1 — up from $19.3 billion this fiscal year — with nearly $14.8 billion expected from federal dollars.

Program evaluation data included in the budget proposal shows that New Jersey anticipates spending nearly $2.45 billion of these Medicaid funds on nursing home care in the budget year starting July 1, up from $2.28 billion this year. The state also expects to spend nearly $50 more a month, on average, for each resident’s nursing home care, the budget shows, and the monthly nursing home census in New Jersey is predicted to grow 6% to an average of 26,800 residents.

By the numbers

However, these cost increases comprise just over one-quarter of the additional $163 million in state and federal dollars Murphy proposed to allocate to nursing homes in the next budget year, according to an analysis by NJ Spotlight News, with more than enough left over to cover the cost of the $67.2 million cut nursing home representatives said would result from calculating payments based on the June 2024 rate.

Hester, with Human Services, said Murphy’s spending proposal also includes an extra $7.2 million to support nursing home payments in the coming budget year. He said the blueprint also factors in additional money the governor added to the current annual budget to boost nursing home rates, “as has been the practice for years.” Reimbursement rates have long frustrated nursing home operators, who say the state’s formula leaves them short. Glaser, with Leading Age, welcomed the state’s ongoing work to reform how it assesses nursing home payments, a multiyear process that continues.

Glaser and Indyk also urged lawmakers to increase payments by 10% to assisted-living facilities, which are reimbursed at lower rates than nursing homes and haven’t received a funding bump in years. Glaser said money is also needed to expand affordable housing to help people avoid nursing homes.

Another complaint

Indyk also complained about a quality improvement program that he said excludes roughly one-third of New Jersey nursing homes. The state launched the Quality Incentive Payment Program in 2018 to reward facilities that provide high-quality care and maintain sufficient staffing levels. It now pays qualifying facilities $23 extra each day for every resident, nearly twice what it had in past years, according to the Human Services department.

The quality incentive program now involves “stringent benchmarks” and it “prohibits facilities with certain poor quality indicators” from accessing payments if they have been cited by state or federal regulators “for chronic poor quality or for violations for harming or potentially harming resident health and safety,” the department said in an April press release.

The quality incentive program, as designed, rewards facilities that have more resources and harms those who care for higher percentages of Medicaid members and tend to be in urban areas, Indyk told lawmakers on Wednesday. He said regulators from the state Department of Health tasked with inspecting nursing homes can disqualify a facility from accessing the program by citing it for an “immediate jeopardy” violation, a serious category that suggests residents could be seriously harmed. Often, these violations are “very subjective,” he said.

“A dust bunny on the floor that could get stuck in someone’s nose,” is enough to get a facility barred from the quality incentive program for years, Indyk told the committee. Later in an email to NJ Spotlight News, Indyk conceded that was “a sarcastic example that people in our sector have long used.” But at least one facility has received a violation for identifying a medication error, before the drug was administered to a resident, he said.