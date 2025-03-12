Credit: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

State lawmakers are launching their formal review of Gov. Phil Murphy’s record-high, $58 billion proposed budget next week with a public hearing in Trenton.

The public hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 19 will be held in the State House before members of the Assembly Budget Committee. Those wishing to testify can register online using a dedicated page on the Legislature’s website.

In all, state lawmakers are planning to hold four hearings to gather public input on Murphy’s budget proposal which calls for hiking taxes by more than $1 billion during the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The Assembly Budget Committee plans a second public hearing inside the State House at 9:30 a.m. on March 25.

The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee is also planning to convene two public hearings in the coming weeks.

The first is scheduled for March 26 at 10 a.m. at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. The Senate committee is also set to hold a hearing on April 10 at 10 a.m., using an all-virtual format.

The public hearings kick off the lengthy review by the two committees of the annual budget Murphy put forward late last month in a public address before lawmakers.

Hearing from key administration officials

In the coming weeks, the legislative budget review will also involve public hearings with key executive-branch officials, including the state treasurer, to go over some of the governor’s specific budget recommendations.

But this formal review process only covers Murphy’s proposed budget. If lawmakers stick to past practice, legislative leaders will approve key budget changes in the run-up to the July 1 start of the next fiscal year. These changes are unlikely to receive the same scrutiny before final adoption of a 12-month spending bill at the end of June.

In all, Murphy’s proposed budget calls for annual spending to increase by a little more than 2% compared with the nearly $57 billion spending plan he and lawmakers agreed to enact for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

This time around, Murphy has proposed increasing allocations for K-12 public schools, pre-K, mass transit and public-worker pension obligations, among other areas, according to budget documents.

Murphy’s budget also counts on the state collecting more than $1 billion in new revenue from a series of proposed tax and fee hikes the governor is asking lawmakers to approve…

Murphy, a second-term Democrat, has also proposed more than $4 billion in spending on direct property-tax relief programs, including Anchor and Senior Freeze. His budget would also fund the launch of an altogether new relief program called Stay NJ that calls for boosting tax-relief payments for many senior homeowners, starting early next year.

New tax revenues sought

However, Murphy’s budget also counts on the state collecting more than $1 billion in new revenue from a series of proposed tax and fee hikes the governor is asking lawmakers to approve ahead of legislative elections in the fall.

These would include higher taxes on alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana, online gambling and online sports betting, among several others, according to budget documents.

In recent years, lawmakers have made significant changes to Murphy’s proposed budget in the run-up to the July 1 deadline.

Murphy is also calling for several changes to the state sales tax, including making additional “transactions and services” subject to the state’s 6.625% sales tax rate, according to the budget documents.

But these are only some of Murphy’s budget and tax proposals, and lawmakers will also have an important role to play before a final fiscal-year spending bill is enacted before the July 1 deadline.

Under the state Constitution, lawmakers have until July 1 to determine whether they will codify Murphy’s budget plan or draft their own appropriations bill incorporating some or many of the governor’s recommendations, as well as their own priorities.

Pet projects

In recent years, lawmakers have made significant changes to Murphy’s proposed budget in the run-up to the July 1 deadline. Last year, roughly $600 million in new spending on pet projects and other legislative priorities was added to Murphy’s final draft of the budget just days before the annual spending bill was passed in both houses.

Those wishing to testify during one of this year’s upcoming public hearings, including the all-virtual hearing, must register ahead of time using the dedicated page on the Legislature’s website, or by calling 609-847-3105.

More information about testifying, including for those representing statewide or national organizations, is also available on the legislative website.

A full summary of Murphy’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget is included in the Budget in Brief released by the administration last month.

For those who are unable to attend one of the Legislature’s weekday public hearings, written comments on Murphy’s proposed budget can be sent via email to ABUBudgetHearings@njleg.org and SBABudgetHearings@njleg.org.