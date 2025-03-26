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People seeking behavioral health care and substance use treatment services in New Jersey could have access to more mental health professionals if a bill that unanimously passed the Senate earlier this week becomes law.

Under the legislation, New Jersey would join an interstate agreement, known as the Social Work Licensure Compact, that would allow social workers licensed at the clinical and master’s levels here to practice in other states that are also members of the compact without obtaining multiple state licenses.

“This is a tremendous step forward for New Jersey mental health and behavioral health consumers because it’s really a win-win piece of legislation,” said Dawn Apgar, a former

chairperson of the New Jersey State Board of Social Work Examiners.

“It could increase access to services for New Jerseyans who are living in remote parts of the state or require specialty care,” said Apgar, the former deputy commissioner of the state Department of Human Services and an associate professor at Seton Hall University.

New Jersey continues to feel the effects of a workforce shortage among health care providers, including in the behavioral health care fields. There were 501 vacant positions among licensed social workers, psychiatrists, certified alcohol and drug counselors and other health care professionals across just 22 organizations in the state, according to the latest available data from the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies.

Thousands of positions

While vacancy rates numbered in the hundreds for the survey, there are thousands of unoccupied positions statewide, according to Mary Abrams, a senior health policy analyst at the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies.

The bill aims to address workforce shortages in New Jersey by eliminating the necessity for licenses in multiple states, instead allowing for the “mutual recognition” of other member state licenses. The legislation also seeks to increase access to social work services vie telehealth, among other measures.

The agreement also allows social workers who have or are eligible for an “active, unencumbered” license in the compact member state where they live to apply for a multistate license. An “unencumbered license” is one that allows a social worker to engage in the “full and unrestricted practice” of social work, according to the bill

After eligibility is verified, the social worker could then receive a multistate license which allows them to practice in all other compact member states.

Some 20 states have legislation pending that would enter them into the interstate compact, according to Kaitlyn Bison, a policy analyst with the National Center for Interstate Compacts at The Council of State Governments, a nonpartisan organization based in Lexington, Kentucky. The organization has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Association of Social Work Boards to develop the interstate compact. Another 23 states have signed the compact legislation into law, according to Bison.

Strict requirements

As of March 12, there were 27,415 active licensed social workers in New Jersey, according to Apgar of Seton Hall University, all of whom could benefit if Gov. Phil Murphy signs the bill into law.

Still, Apgar said she has concerns about the bill and noted the “extremely” strict licensing requirements for social workers in New Jersey.

“I’ve heard the licensing board talk about this, which I think is true, is that we need to make sure that those who are going to practice in New Jersey from other states are adequately prepared and we need to continue to monitor the quality [of care],” said Apgar.

Another concern about the legislation, she said, is that New Jersey social workers who have not passed the national social work licensing exam would not be eligible for a multistate license under the compact. That restriction would also apply to social workers from other states.

A 2022 report from the Association of Social Work Boards said first-time pass rates pass rates for the national licensing exam have historically been highest for white test takers, averaging 83.9% between 2018 and 2021. In 2021, 85% of white test takers passed the clinical exam on their first attempt, compared with a 46.2% pass rate for first-time Black test takers during the same period. The pass rate for multiracial test takers was 79.9%, while the pass rate for Asian test takers was 72%. Hispanic test takers passed at a rate of 65.1%, and the pass rate for Native American and Indigenous peoples was 62.9% between 2018 and 2021.

Apgar said the legislation could have a “pretty dramatic impact” on the professional practice of social work and noted the benefits of interstate compacts within other professions.

“It makes sense that social work would follow suit,” she said.

The legislation, which has passed both the Senate and the Assembly, heads to Murphy’s desk.