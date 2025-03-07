Credit: (Central Desi)

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Rupal Parikh, an immigration attorney based in Montclair, has seen an influx of calls since Jan. 20. Foreign-born visa holders, undocumented people and even naturalized citizens are worried about continuing their daily lives under the looming threat of deportation. As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids stoke fear and uncertainty in New Jersey’s Desi community, the majority of which is foreign-born, Parikh and other local lawyers, nonprofits and advocacy groups are stepping up to provide resources, fight misinformation and take legislative action. “My phones were already ringing before his inauguration, but since [President Donald] Trump returned to office, his rhetoric has fostered a culture of fear throughout the immigrant communities,” Parikh said. Parikh is ramping up her client intake. She says she’s received calls from people who just want to give their information to a lawyer in case they’re detained — to have someone in their corner who’s aware of the law. ICE raids have already started impacting communities in New Jersey. A raid at a Newark warehouse earlier this year sparked backlash from Mayor Ras Baraka and immigration advocates after ICE agents detained three undocumented workers and questioned U.S. citizens. ‘This Trump administration is smarter and more dead set on achieving its agenda than the previous one.’ — Amol Sinha, executive director, ACLU-NJ

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey has received reports of ICE agents showing up to homes, apartment complexes, businesses and workplaces across the state.

“We’ve been anticipating how Trump could harm our communities,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ. “We knew if Trump followed through on the promises he made on the campaign trail, he would try to deport as many people as possible. We knew we would see increased ICE presence and more frequent raids.”

While the organization doesn’t know whether Desis have been picked up in the New Jersey raids, South Asians have been the target of deportations in other parts of the country. In February, more than 100 undocumented Indians were deported from Texas to New Delhi on a military plane.

With Indians making up the third largest undocumented group in the U.S., behind Mexicans and Salvadorans, Trump’s deportation plans stand to have a huge impact on the South Asian community.

Tackling misinformation There is a lot of misinformation spreading about the current situation. Parikh spoke with one naturalized U.S. citizen who was worried about re-entering the country after traveling abroad. Other clients have expressed being scared to go to the grocery store or work. “A great deal of anxiety has been stirred up, and I believe that was the intended goal all along,” Parikh said. The Biden administration deported the largest number of undocumented immigrants in nearly a decade, even more than the first Trump administration. Still, Parikh says seeing the current administration expand its scope of immigration enforcement has ratcheted up the fear. ‘The most important thing is to be calm and give the facts. It’s very important to verify information about ICE raids before posting it.’ — Lavanya Raghavan, AAPI NJ board member

“This Trump administration is smarter and more dead set on achieving its agenda than the previous one,” Sinha said. “There are real loyalists around him and people saying things that are very concerning.”

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said it’s “game on” for sanctuary cities, or cities that limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released an ad last week telling people who are here illegally to “leave now,” otherwise they will “find you and deport you.”

Beyond news about immigration crackdowns, social media has allowed misinformation to spread quickly as people seek answers. Unfounded posts about ICE raids can do more harm than good, warns Lavanya Raghavan, a board member for AAPI NJ.

“The most important thing is to be calm and give the facts,” Raghavan said. “It’s very important to verify information about ICE raids before posting it.”