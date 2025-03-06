WASHINGTON — In 2024, Elon Musk, a multibillionaire advising President Donald Trump and hollowing out federal agencies of staff and funding, spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect Republicans and trounce Democrats.

One of those Republicans is Rep. Tom Kean (R-7th), who won a second House term in November, and is now part of the slim GOP majority where every vote is needed to pass substantial legislation.

A super PAC — a political organization allowed under U.S. law to spend unlimited sums — Musk founded last year spent more than $1 million to elect Kean, whose district was the lone New Jersey House seat, out of 12, expected to generate a close election.

Kean ultimately defeated Sue Altman, the Democratic candidate, by a fairly comfortable margin, 51.8% to 46.4%, a difference of about 23,000 votes.

Since Trump became president, Musk seized a dominant perch within the administration and directed sweeping federal job layoffs and closure of federal agencies and departments, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

‘Ponzi scheme’ and ‘parasites’

Musk, who has taken a scorched-earth approach to cutting federal programs, last week attended and spoke at Trump’s first Cabinet meeting of this administration even though he is not a member of the Cabinet — agency and department leaders the Senate has confirmed, unlike Musk.

In an online post last month, Musk called people enrolled in federal programs part of a “Parasite Class.”

Then on Friday, Musk, in an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan raised eyebrows when he said Social Security is “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

All told, America PAC spent roughly 8.2% of all the money from outside groups on the race for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District.

Many Republicans in Washington are tight-lipped about cuts Musk and the government body Trump created for him, the Department of Government Efficiency, which has drawn federal lawsuits challenging its legitimacy.

During a speech Trump delivered to Congress Tuesday night, Republicans greeted Musk, seated in the House balcony in the same section with Trump’s guests, first lady Melania Trump and Trump’s adult children, with uproarious applause.

Spokespeople for Kean did not respond when asked if the congressman supports cuts Musk’s group has made. When approached by an NJ Spotlight News reporter Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol, Kean did not comment.

Attack ads

Before the Kean-Altman race was over in November, national political parties and outside groups like Musk’s, called America PAC, spent millions on the race, pouring in money to pay for door-knocking canvassers, mailers, phone calls, text messages, online ads and campaign videos.

Credit: (Altman campaign)

“This isn’t a swing state, but your district is one of the tightest battlegrounds in America,” the narrator of one America PAC advertisement that ran for a week before Election Day, says. “Tom Kean needs your vote to defend our border.”

“Sue Altman is a radical, soft-on-crime politician. She wants to defund the police and defund the border patrol,” the narrator says in another ad from Musk’s group.

Another ad hits similar notes, describing Altman as an anti-police advocate and pressing viewers to vote for Kean.

In all, America PAC, incorporated in Texas and holding no direct ties to New Jersey, spent $450,709.44 to support Kean and $608,526.15 against Altman, records filed with the Federal Election Commission show.

‘Outside spending’

America PAC spent approximately $261 million on federal campaigns in 2024, including about $88 million for Trump and $54 million against former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat who ran against Trump.

Almost all of that $261 million sum came personally from Musk, who has extensive military, transportation and national-security contracts with the federal government through his businesses.

The money America PAC spent is what’s known as “outside spending.” It’s money that groups independent of political campaigns can spend without limit in order to influence elections, as long as they do not coordinate their work with the campaigns.

Outside spending in the 2024 election cycle reached $4.28 billion, according to the nonprofit money-in-politics watchdog group OpenSecrets, a record in U.S. history.

In the race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican-linked outside spending group, spent about $6.87 million against Altman.

On behalf of Altman, the Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC spent about $3.5 million, a PAC for the Working Families Party spent about $821,000 and the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental group, spent $100,000. No other group cracked that $100,000 threshold.

All told, America PAC spent roughly 8.2% of all the money from outside groups on the race for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District.

Flickers of Republican resistance

But as they have felt political blowback from voters, some Republicans, in limited circumstances, have pushed back against cuts to federal programs Musk and his task force instigated.

After U.S. Agency for International Development contracts were canceled, Republican members of Congress from Kansas introduced legislation to protect the Food for Peace program, a financial lifeline for farmers in Great Plains states at risk from the Trump administration.

In mid-February, eight Republicans within a group of Hispanic lawmakers in Congress warned against heavy cuts to Medicaid, federal aid for college students and food programs.

“Hispanic Americans are the future of the Republican Party, and they are closely watching to see if we will govern in a way that honors their values and delivers results,” they wrote.

World Trade Center Health program

As federal cuts threatened the World Trade Center Health Program, created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to track the health of first responders and survivors, Kean and Rep. Chris Smith (R-4th) and six New York lawmakers wrote Trump.

They disliked that about 20% of the program’s staff had been likely laid off or taken buyouts, and that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant to study disease rates within the New York City Fire Department had been canceled, too.

“This staff reduction will only make it more difficult for the Program to supervise its contracts and to care for its members who are comprised of the brave men and women who ran towards danger and helped in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” the members wrote.

Kean is not the only New Jersey lawmaker with campaign ties to Musk, though others are more tenuous and in smaller sums.

Of the roughly 3 million federal workers, about 175,000 have been fired or laid off under the Trump administration, many illegally, said Randy Erwin, the national president of the National Federation of Federal Employees union.

“They are doing irreparable harm to this country,” Erwin said Tuesday, when Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-10th) introduced legislation to reinstate federal workers dismissed during the Trump administration with back pay.

Since Republicans control both chambers of Congress, that bill will almost certainly not become law.

Small contributions to NJ Democrats

Kean is not the only New Jersey lawmaker with campaign ties to Musk, though others are more tenuous and in smaller sums.

Over the past decade, a political action committee at SpaceX, a rocket company Musk leads, has given $43,500 to campaigns for Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1st) and a PAC associated with Norcross, records filed with the Federal Election Commission show.

The SpaceX PAC gave $31,500 to campaigns and a PAC of Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s (D-11th).

To Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6th) and a PAC of Pallone’s, the SpaceX PAC gave $25,000. And to Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th) the sum was $2,500.

Kean and a PAC of his also got $10,000 from the SpaceX company PAC — far less than the funding that paid for pro-Kean or anti-Altman ads in the fall.

— Colleen O’Dea contributed reporting.