Gov. Phil Murphy is set to offer the state the final budget of his eight years in office, a spending plan likely facing greater economic uncertainty than the $56.7 billion budget he and legislative Democrats signed off on in June.

This will be the first state budget Murphy and lawmakers must craft under President Donald Trump’s second term, an administration whose whirlwind of government firings, executive orders, tariff threats and other actions has created uncertainty and pressure on financial markets and personal incomes.

And New Jersey’s budget comes as the country waits to see what Trump and Republicans in Congress do as they plan massive cuts in federal spending, most likely to social service and health care programs — including Medicaid — that bolster state initiatives.

NJ Spotlight News plans coverage of Murphy’s speech to a joint session of the Legislature, broadcasting the event live at 3 p.m. Tuesday on NJ PBS stations (check local listings) and streaming on the NJ Spotlight News home page and YouTube channel.

Tuesday’s speech marks the beginning of months of public hearings on the budget, a process that usually ends with closed-door negotiations and a flurry of activity all before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.

The big four

This year, as in previous years, much of the focus will likely be on the state’s fiscal health, with anticipated increases in health care costs, public-worker pension fund contributions and aid to public schools, as well as promised property-tax relief programs all part of the budget’s top-line spending.

Another wrinkle: It’s an election year for the State House. All 80 seats in the Assembly are on the ballot this year. So too is the governor’s office, although Murphy is barred under the state Constitution from seeking a third term.

Murphy and Democrats who control the Legislature in recent years have moved aggressively to increase spending in two, sometimes neglected budget areas: contributions to the public-employee pension funds and to state aid for K-12 public education.

It’s expected that Murphy will again make a full contribution to those pension funds and to fully fund the law laying out education funding for local school districts. The state Department of Education notified districts last week that their state aid for the 2025-2026 school year will not decrease by more than 3% of their state aid from the current school year.

NJ’s economic outlook

In addition to the uncertainty over Trump’s impact on the economy, Murphy has signaled a possible slowdown for New Jersey. State department officials have been asked to prepare possible cuts to operational spending, a sometimes routine move ahead of the governor’s budget introduction.

So far this fiscal year, which ends June 30, the rate of growth in state tax collections has slowed, falling behind the year-end targets used to predict revenue for a balanced budget. Actual tax collections — the three largest being the state income tax, sales tax and corporate business tax — are slightly ahead of the pace set last year.

And long-range projections from a nonpartisan panel of fiscal experts assembled by Rowan University’s public-policy center predicted multibillion-dollar gaps between annual revenues and expenditures are likely to persist for the next several fiscal years.

The budget in place now is projected to have a gap of more than $2 billion between annual revenues and expenditures. That has been closed, on paper, with a series of one-shot, nonrecurring measures. For example, a budget surplus that once totaled more than $10 billion is projected to drop to just over $6 billion by the time the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

The threat against Medicaid

Also worrying for state officials is the threat of cuts to Medicaid by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.

One of the largest portions of the state budget is Medicaid, the nearly $21.3 billion program that provides health insurance to 1.8 million New Jersey residents, including people who are disabled and nursing home residents. In the current budget, the federal government provides $12.2 billion to support the program while state taxpayers fund $6 billion, with the remainder coming from drug rebates and other sources.

Cuts by Trump and Republicans in Congress could devastate New Jersey Medicaid at a time when the program’s costs are rising. The worst-case scenario could mean the state receives $5.2 billion less in federal funds to pay Medicaid claims in the new budget, which starts July 1, according to modeling by state officials. The changes under consideration in Washington, D.C. could also reduce federal dollars for hospital aid by $4.2 billion and eliminate coverage for some 700,000 residents here, the modeling showed.