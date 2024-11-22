On this special one-hour episode of Chat Box, David Cruz talks with some of New Jersey’s candidates for governor at the annual State League of Municipalities Conference in Atlantic City.

Four Democratic and two Republican candidates discuss some of the top issues facing New Jerseyans, from affordability to immigration to New Jersey Transit.

Democratic candidates participating in the conversation include Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, former Senate President Steve Sweeney and NJEA President and former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller.

Republican candidates include state Sen. Jon Bramnick and former state Sen. Edward Durr.

Watch Chat Box on the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel Thursdays at 6 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.