Credit: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The majority of the U.S. Senate, including New Jersey’s senators Cory Booker and George Helmy, voted this week to approve portions of a roughly $20 billion arms package to Israel.

On Wednesday night, the Senate voted on three separate resolutions drawn up to block portions of that weapons package after Sen. Bernie Sanders, the political Independent who represents Vermont, forced the measures to a vote of the full chamber.

The Senate does not usually vote to approve or block individual arms packages being delivered to foreign countries, but the war in Israel and U.S. support for Israel have elevated public debate over the military links between both nations.

The measures would have applied to offensive weapons and not defensive equipment, such as the Iron Dome or David’s Sling — two weapons systems that shoot down inbound projectiles heading for Israel.

Credit: (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

After the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,200 people, the Israeli military has responded with a sweeping attack against residents of Gaza, forcing widespread evacuations and sparking a humanitarian crisis.

“According to satellite imagery, two-thirds of all structures in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed — two-thirds of all structures,” Sanders said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “There are now more than 17,000 orphans in Gaza.”

Sanders and three Democrats — Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland — organized the push to pass the resolutions as a rebuke to Israel over its invasion of Gaza, where humanitarian and independent groups place the death toll at more than 44,000 people.

Strong resistance to Sanders’ efforts

The Biden administration and Senate leaders of both parties, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, urged senators Wednesday evening to vote against the resolutions.

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has struck a harsh line on the Palestinian territories. Huckabee has said he would be open to Israel fully taking over the occupied West Bank.

New Jersey Sen. George Helmy voted for the resolution to block the sale of mortar rounds to Israel.

Members who voted against the Senate resolutions said Israel must be ready for attacks to come.

“We have no idea what kind of threats Israel will face” in coming years, Schumer said. “It could be an even more emboldened Iran or a strengthened Hezbollah or some other threat.”

Specifically, the measures were written to block the sale of tank rounds, mortar rounds and missile guidance systems that make the weapons more accurate as they descend from planes to their targets.

The measures would have had to clear the Senate, then the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden for them to take effect.

Helmy’s deliberations

In his office Tuesday afternoon, Helmy said he didn’t know how he’d vote. He asked aides, coming in and out of his inner office, for more information about what the resolutions would block.

Credit: (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Schumer had been trying to reach him, likely to talk about the votes, Helmy said.

“There’s a healthy debate and divide in the caucus,” Helmy said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News.

“I want to be thoughtful about ensuring that Israel is prepared,” he said. “These weapons are a year and a half to three years away.”

Helmy voted for the resolution to block the sale of mortar rounds. About $61 million worth of 120 millimeter “high explosive mortar rounds” is slated to be delivered to Israel starting in 2026, according to a summary the Sanders’ office published.

In a statement, Tyler Jones, a Helmy spokesperson, said in part the senator tried to square Israel’s right to defend itself and highlight that the country has also failed to “appropriately” help in humanitarian assistance efforts in the region.

“For these reasons, Senator Helmy voted this week to both send the signal that Israel must do better with reducing civilian casualties and needless destruction, while also signaling his support for Israel’s legitimate military operations,” Jones said.

In a speech on Monday, Helmy, who recently returned from Jordan, said warehouses there were brimming with supplies including food, medication, bedding and latrines. But an Israeli blockage of those supplies is choking off help for civilians.

“This blockade has severely restricted the amount of aid to make it to the desperate Palestinians, whose lives literally depend on it,” Helmy said in that speech. Medical personnel in “partially operational hospitals are resorting to using everyday materials like sewing thread for clothes to stitch up patients after surgeries because they have run out of appropriate medical supplies,” he said.

Booker voted against all three resolutions.

None of the resolutions got more than 19 yes votes of support. Only Democrats and Independent senators — Sanders and Maine’s Angus King — voted for them.

Long-term US military aid to Israel

The U.S. has spent a minimum of $22.76 billion on military aid to Israel “and related U.S. operations in the region” over the last year, according to an October report by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

The U.S. started approving military aid to Israel in 1959. Since that year, military aid to Israel has reached a total of $251.2 billion, adjusted for inflation, according to Watson Institute researchers.

In January, the Senate voted 71-11 to sideline another resolution to investigate if Israel was violating human rights in the ongoing war. Under federal law, foreign powers must use military equipment in line with human rights protections.

Booker and then-Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) voted to table that resolution.