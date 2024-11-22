Credit: (Gavin Schweiger)

Carol Di Meo is an organic farmer and co-owner with Barry Savoie of Savoie Organic Farm in Williamstown.

Savoie sells organic lettuce​​ (one of the most popular items, Di Meo says), radishes, tomatoes, garlic and herbs, according to the farm’s website.

Selling produce in New York City, Philadelphia, and South Jersey, including at the Collingswood Farmers Market, Savoie is one of a handful of farms that markets itself as organic, and one of an even smaller handful of farms that is certified organic in New Jersey.

Out of 9,998 farms in the state, only 81 are certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That means a tiny 0.81% of New Jersey farms are certified to sell products with the label “organic.”

According to Britannica, organic food is “grown without the use of synthetic chemicals … and does not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).”

“Everything has to be au naturel, the way our grandparents and great grandparents used to grow,” Di Meo said.

Farming organically generally has a lot of benefits, including, but not limited to healthier soil, a smaller carbon footprint and fewer chemicals to ingest for consumers.

The organic philosophy is also important for plant health and hardiness.

Arduous certification process

So why are there so few certified organic farms?

The simple answer is that certification is a slow process that requires large commitment.

Credit: (Courtesy of Marolda Farms)

“In order to be truly resilient and climate-adapted … it does take time, it does take effort, it does take an investment of resources into your farm,” said Devin Cornia, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farm Association of New Jersey (NOFA-NJ).

NOFA-NJ supports farms throughout the state with programs including grants, courses and technical assistance. A large chunk of the farms NOFA-NJ supports aren’t certified.

Investments in organic certification include a 36-month transition period and rigorous inspections and paperwork, which can be a lot on small farms.

“There’s little aspects that … to the average person would be like splitting hairs,” Di Meo said.

Some farms don’t have the resources, time or money to certify organic when it’s hard enough to farm.

“It’s a shame because I do believe that most farmers, I’m speaking farmers in general, want to improve their land.

“They want to ensure that they have a sustainable farm, a healthy income for years and years to come,” Cornia said.

Some farms mix conventional and organic practices

There are ways, however, to utilize organic practices without becoming a fully organic farm. Some farms, like Marolda Farms in Vineland, have a mix of conventional and organic practices and products.

Richard Marolda Jr., who runs the Rock and Roll Organics label out of Marolda farms, saw an opportunity in 2008 to start the label.

“I saw a market trend,” Marolda said. “It was the right thing to get into at the time.”

Marolda Farms has been expanding its organic acreage ever since and is even implementing organic practices in its conventional space. This includes learning how to grow crops without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

“A lot of the organic practices I’ve found to be more beneficial and efficient than conventional practices,” Marolda said.

However, the farm is still a split between organic and conventional, which is “more efficient,” according to Marolda.

Meanwhile, Savoie Organic Farm has been certified organic since 2007, first with the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, and later with NOFA New York. Di Meo said that going organic has had huge benefits.

“When we do our soil samples every year, we find that over the course of these 20 years we’ve been farming our soil we’re actually seeing the organic matter levels rise,” Di Meo said. “Building that soil health is a huge part of it.”

Facing big competition

With all the good things that farming organically can bring, there are downsides.

“When you’re a small farm like ours, you know, you can’t feed masses of people,” Di Meo said.

The average certified acres a farm has, according to the Organic Integrity Database, is around 142 (this doesn’t include farms that reported zero certified organic acres). New Jersey farms have an average acreage of 71, according to the USDA census.

So organic acreage is generally a little more than the average of all farms in New Jersey, but this is still smaller than the average size for the country, which is 463 acres.

“I feel like … for so many generations, conventional has been the way to feed a mass of people,” Di Meo said, “So when you say sustainability, I always think too, ‘OK, well, what’s the bottom line? How do we feed the world?’”

Credit: (Courtesy of Marolda Farms)

Marolda had similar thoughts when visiting Fresno, California and seeing a valley with “organic carrots for miles.”

“How do you compete with that as a 200-acre farm?” Marolda said.

It’s difficult for small farmers to compete in the same markets that large company farms can, especially if they’re organic.

According to Morning Ag Clips, in 2023 organic food was estimated to cost around 21% more than conventionally grown food — a challenge for consumers and, therefore, more difficult for farmers to make the money they need.

There is also difficulty for farmers to invest and learn about growing certain types of organic crops.

Marolda has been learning to grow organic peppers, which are susceptible to challenging conditions. For crops like the peppers, he is still “learning how to grow in a reliable way.”

Consumer interest

Consumers do seem to be interested in buying organic. The market is growing, and there are a few ideas as to why.

The certification and label of “organic” can be a draw for people. Kaitlin Cleary, a first-time patron of Savoie Organic Farm, noticed that it was one of the organic farms at the market and that made her choose to purchase from it.

“Just don’t want the pesticides, don’t want to have to worry about that,” Cleary said.

‘It’s [buying local] better for your health, it’s better for the environment’s health. If we really want to take a crack at climate, we have to think local, that’s above all else.’ — Devin Cornia, executive director, Northeast Organic Farm Association of New Jersey

Cornia believes as well that organic food has a draw for families.

“Organic food is booming and a lot of it’s due to young families, you know, parents that want to feed their children organic foods,” he said.

While it’s a big task, there are ideas to make organic farming better and more sustainable for the farmers, consumers and environment.

Marolda brought up the Lancaster farm fresh co-op, which is a network of small organic farms in Pennsylvania that help each other market and sell their produce. He believes something like that for New Jersey farmers could be beneficial.

“Being able to market together, distribute together would be the way,” Marolda said.

More support needed

Di Meo believes help from the USDA would be vital.

“I feel like if we have enough support from the large agricultural divisions like the USDA and things, maybe we could become a bigger portion of that pie,” Di Meo said, referring to being a larger market competitor.

Cornia, as head of NOFA-NJ, says that NOFA is a great resource for farmers, especially those who may not get much help otherwise.

“We are providing funding focusing on beginning and underserved farmers to help them implement climate-smart practices on the farm,” he said. “We give them the funding up front; we work hand in hand with them to provide them the support in developing the project and carrying it out.”

Implementing other sustainable practices can also be helpful for farmers. Savoie Organic Farm has a 20-kilowatt solar array that helps to power the farm and home.

“It’s not only organic, you’re doing your best to have a more sustainable impact in energy and everything,” Di Meo said.

With the organic market on the rise and farmers becoming interested in being a part of that market, it’s easy to think becoming certified organic is the only way to do that.

However, using organic practices to create healthier food and soil, and becoming more sustainable in big and small ways can be the starting point.

For consumers, if possible, buying local produce, even if it’s conventionally grown, is more likely to be a sustainable and healthy option. It’s even better if one can buy directly from farms or farmers markets, like where Savoie Organic Farm sells.

“It’s [buying local] better for your health, it’s better for the environment’s health,” Cornia said. “If we really want to take a crack at climate, we have to think local, that’s above all else.”