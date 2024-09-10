Credit: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin; AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — In January 2023, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) was one of 11 House Democrats to vote to end the national emergency declaration issued in March 2020 about the COVID-19 pandemic, a tool that empowered federal agencies to combat the disease.

The White House opposed the end of that national declaration, warning that the bill Sherrill supported undercut public health.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th) broke with the Biden administration and most of his Democratic colleagues over issues related to Israel twice in recent months — first as one of 12 Democrats to vote for a roughly $14 billion weapons package for Israel and then as one of 22 Democrats to vote to censure their party peer Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American from Michigan, for comments critical of the Israeli government.

While Gottheimer and Sherrill are typically reliable Democratic votes in Congress, they peeled off dozens of times during their current terms from many of their fellow Democrats, in particular voting for Republican bills and amendments on issues of immigration, policing and voting rights.

Reviewing their votes

An NJ Spotlight News review found that either Sherrill, Gottheimer or both voted with Republicans 38 times on Republican bills and amendments that received votes in the House during the congressional term that began in 2023 and ends in January.

NJ Spotlight News, which shared its list with both Sherrill and Gottheimer’s offices, only included House votes this Congress in which a minority of Democrats voted for a Republican bill or amendment.

Those 38 votes represent a sliver of the total 1,124 votes the House has taken so far in this Congress.

But they provide glimpses of what issues Sherrill and Gottheimer prioritize, how their voting records differ and how they might lead if elected governor.

“Mikie has always been a proud Democrat who doesn’t compromise her values — her focus remains on delivering for the people of New Jersey and she’s not afraid to build broad coalitions and work with both parties to get things done,” Sean Higgins, a spokesman for Sherrill, said in an emailed statement.

Out of the 38 bills and amendments selected, Gottheimer voted for 36 of them and Sherrill voted for 19 of them. She also did not vote on a Republican immigration bill and voted “present” on a symbolic measure to criticize anti-Semitism worldwide.

“That’s why Mikie was named the most effective House lawmaker in New Jersey — securing funding for the Gateway tunnel, passing SALT relief through the House twice, and fighting to restore abortion rights for women,” citing a recent ranking the Center for Effective Lawmaking, a nonpartisan organization housed between Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

In an emailed statement through a spokesman, Gottheimer echoes similar themes.

“By working with Democrats and Republicans, I’ve delivered historic victories for Jersey families, including the once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, veterans’ healthcare, lower prescription drug costs, and common sense gun safety legislation,” Gottheimer said. “Jersey wants problem solvers who deliver real results. I’ve always stood up for Jersey families and protected our Jersey Values, from reproductive freedom to clean air and water.”

Candidates for governor?

Both lawmakers have expressed interest in running for governor, though neither has formally declared for the office and are each running for reelection to their House seats.

Gov. Phil Murphy, in his second term, cannot run for a third term. Murphy, also a Democrat, is scheduled to leave office Jan. 20, 2026.

The majority of the votes NJ Spotlight News reviewed were on what are known as “messaging bills” — pieces of legislation politicians and political parties use to jam one another into tight circumstances on contentious issues — that did not become law.

Republicans and Democrats routinely queue up bills they know are all but certain to fail, yet they do so anyway to draw public attention.

Many of the Republican bills and amendments Sherrill and Gottheimer voted for concerned immigration or law enforcement, two issues on which Republicans feel they have a political edge in public opinion.

For their part, Senate Democrats this summer teed up a vote to codify into federal law protections for in vitro fertilization, or IVF, a topic on which Democrats hold they have public support. Unsurprisingly, that bill did not pass.

Decades ago, members of Congress didn’t broadcast that they voted purely with their party or the president, if they were of the same political persuasion.

“Today, it’s a badge of honor,” Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News.

The context

Sherrill and Gottheimer’s few votes for Republican bills and amendments may be noticeable because they were cast in an era when liberal Republicans and conservative Democrats have essentially vanished, Rasmussen said. “Maybe their bipartisanship stands out more today than it would have ten or twenty years ago.”

After the 2020 census, both members’ districts were redistricted to lean more Democratic. Gottheimer’s district moved from an even Partisan Voting Index in 2021 to a score of D+4 in 2022, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, meaning the district was four points more Democratic versus the nation.

Sherrill’s vote in January 2023 to end the national emergency declaration placed her out on a legislative ledge among House Democrats.

Sherrill’s 11th district shifted from an even PVI score in 2021 to D+6.

“They’re not vulnerable in their House seats,” Rasmussen said. “So maybe it helps to explain that they have a little bit of independence from the party position or that they have the ability to pick and choose more than a vulnerable member might.”

Add significant campaign money and no serious challenge from Republican candidates in November, and the pair can vote tactically.

“There are times when you exercise your independence and there are times when you don’t. And I guess strategically you want to sufficiently demonstrate your Democratic credentials as a primary candidate for governor,” Rasmussen said. “But you are also probably thinking a little beyond primaries. ‘Can I show that I was bipartisan? Can I show that I voted for the idea?’ So there’s probably a little bit of both going on.”

The main issues on which they peel off

Sherrill, Gottheimer or both have voted for Republican proposals in the past two years to restrict immigration, make it easier for U.S. authorities to deport undocumented migrants and limit voting access.

Both lawmakers voted for a procedural amendment on May 10, 2023, that set up a House vote on Republicans’ primary immigration legislation, which included language to approve the construction of a border wall between Mexico and the U.S. They were two out of 22 House Democrats, out of a total of 213, to vote for that measure.

Gottheimer, seen as a centrist Democrat, helped to thwart the House from passing President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure and climate bills in 2021 and 2022.

Both also voted for an amendment from Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to direct the Department of Homeland Security to state in a yearly report the number of undocumented migrants deported for assaulting a police officer.

They also voted, on three separate proposals, to make Social Security fraud, COVID-19 fraud and driving while intoxicated or impaired deportable offenses for immigrants.

Sherrill and Gottheimer also voted in May 2024, with about 24% of their fellow House Democrats, to nullify a local regulation in Washington, D.C., which must clear its budget and municipal laws with Congress before they go into effect, to allow noncitizens to vote on local matters.

Notable votes

Sherrill’s vote in January 2023 to end the national emergency declaration placed her out on a legislative ledge among House Democrats. Just 5% of Democrats cast that vote, something the Biden administration opposed.

Ending the emergency declaration and a separate COVID-19-related declaration “would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” the White House budget office said in a Jan. 30, 2023, letter.

By comparison, Gottheimer stands apart from his fellow House Democrats on Israel, the military and the environment.

Gottheimer, seen as a centrist Democrat, helped to thwart the House from passing President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure and climate bills in 2021 and 2022. And he was one of 12 Democrats to vote in November for a weapons package for Israel.

He has also voted for three symbolic resolutions condemning antisemitism, including a measure to formally censure Tlaib, a staunch critic of Israel.

Though a congressional censure has no concrete repercussions, and rebuked lawmakers do not lose any powers or privileges, it is recorded for history.

On July 13, 2023, Gottheimer was among the 8% of House Democrats who voted for an amendment to allow the U.S. military to transfer equipment, like weapons, aircraft, vehicles and night vision gear, to local, state and tribal police departments.

Through this program, known as 1033, machines like mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, or MRAPs, which look like heavy-duty trucks outfitted with metal plates, wind up in the hands of police departments in U.S. states. That amendment was included in legislation that became law.

Congestion pricing

Gottheimer and Sherrill both opposed a recent proposal, which has not been placed into effect, to charge drivers entering portions of New York City for their pollution.

But only Gottheimer voted with Republicans in June 2023 for a bill, which passed 249-181, to block a Biden administration proposal to make home gas-powered appliances more energy-efficient.

He also voted in March last year for three amendments to Republicans’ signature energy legislation, H.R. 1, on environmental topics.

‘We cannot forget that the two people we’re talking about here are potential candidates for governor.’ — Micah Rasmussen, Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics

The four-term congressman was also one of nine centrist Democrats who refused to vote in 2021 for a broader legislative package that contained climate, health and tax elements before Biden’s infrastructure bill, which was more popular with Republicans in Congress, became law.

“We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law,” the centrist Democrats wrote, using the political names members of Congress gave the bills.

How they lean

Analysis the political data website GovTrack conducted of Gottheimer’s activity for the two previous congresses found him to be the “most politically right compared to House Democrats” for both the Congress that ended in 2021 and the Congress that ended in 2023.

Sherrill ranks as more liberal than Gottheimer, according to GovTrack. For the Congress that ended in 2021 she was the “40th most politically right compared to House Democrats,” and for the Congress that ended in 2023, she was the “38th most politically right” versus her fellow House Democrats.

“We cannot forget that the two people we’re talking about here are potential candidates for governor,” Rasmussen said. “To become governor, they are going to have to become their party’s nominees first, and to become their party’s nominee, they’re going to have to demonstrate to primary voters that they are sufficiently Democratic. Maybe these votes do not help them do that.”

— Chart by Genesis Obando