New Jersey’s Division of Taxation last year blocked more than 900,000 attempts to fraudulently obtain Anchor property-tax relief benefits. That was a “significant increase” compared to the year before, officials said in budget documents.

Now, many taxpayers applying for state-funded Anchor benefits are being asked to go through an additional level of identity checks as part of ongoing efforts to prevent fraud.

The new verification measures, including a state partnership with the ID.me identity verification firm, have been put in place following the high volume of fraud attempts thwarted last year by the agency that administers the roughly $2 billion relief program.

“Adding this extra level of identity verification will further protect the program from attempted fraud,” said Danielle Currie, a spokesperson for the Department of the Treasury.

Meanwhile, taxpayers were recently warned about scammers who may be targeting those eager to receive Anchor benefits, which can total as much as $1,750 per recipient. Some of the scams may involve texts that claim to be related to the Anchor program, Treasury officials said.

“We will never ask for personal information via text about your ANCHOR benefit,” the officials said.

How Anchor works

Anchor’s formal title is the “Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters” program.

Funded out of the annual state budget, Anchor benefits range from $450 to $1,750, depending on age, income and residency.

Nearly 2 million homeowners and renters received Anchor checks or direct deposits last year.

Starting in 2022, Anchor replaced the state’s long-standing Homestead relief program, which had provided state-funded benefits, but only to homeowners in its latter years, and at smaller amounts than those currently offered under Anchor.

Among the new identity verification measures being utilized for the latest round of Anchor benefits is the partnership with the ID.me firm.

And unlike Homestead, which distributed benefits as direct credits on a homeowner’s property-tax bill, Anchor benefits are provided to eligible recipients via a check or direct deposit that is sent directly to a recipient by the state.

With the latest round of benefits due to be distributed on a rolling basis in November, about 1.5 million taxpayers who have previously received Anchor benefits had their applications for this round automatically prepared and submitted by the state last month.

Watch the deadline

Application mailers were also distributed by the state last month to other homeowners and renters who may be eligible to receive Anchor benefits this year. The application deadline is Nov. 30.

Homeowners who earned up to $250,000 in 2021 and renters who earned up to $150,000 in 2021 may be eligible for benefits.

The use of 2021 as the base year for the latest round of Anchor benefits, for both the residency and income requirements, continues a gap that also existed under the Homestead program.

That gap was caused by several years when budget shortfalls led the state to delay the payment of Homestead benefits, and the state has yet to fully catch up.

Fighting fraud

Among the new identity verification measures being utilized for the latest round of Anchor benefits is the partnership with the ID.me firm.

Officials said this extra layer of verification applies to new applicants; anyone searching for their program ID and/or PIN at anchor.nj.gov; anyone who did not receive a benefit confirmation letter or application mailer; and anyone who no longer has their confirmation letter or application mailer, or the information provided on it.

Nearly 2 million homeowners and renters received Anchor checks or direct deposits last year.

Applicants may also be instructed to use ID.me because of key document changes, such as a deed change, Currie said.

“To date, more than 100,000 taxpayers have successfully accessed ID.me to file their ANCHOR applications,” she said.

All applications for Anchor benefits are also routinely cross-referenced with existing tax and property records as part of the authentication process, Currie said.

According to the office of attorney general, if Treasury denies an Anchor applicant and suspects the ineligible individual intended to commit fraud, it can refer the matter to the office’s Division of Criminal Justice for further criminal investigation.

Penalties would depend on the facts of the case, a spokesperson said.

More information

Those applying for benefits can also visit one of the Division of Taxation’s regional information centers to verify their identity by showing a driver’s license, passport, or other qualifying material.

The information centers are in Cranford, Fair Lawn, Freehold, Galloway and Trenton.

This year, Treasury officials have also issued the warnings to taxpayers about scams related to the Anchor program.

For starters, they warn that scammers may send texts or emails that seek to collect enough information to steal a person’s identity.

Treasury officials have also recommended contacting the state directly before sharing any personal details in response to messages that claim to be related to Anchor. Any communication that involves a demand for a payment with a pre-paid debit card or a gift card is also a big red flag, the officials said.

More information about the Anchor program, including how to apply, is available online. Applicants can also call Treasury’s Anchor hotline at (609) 826-4282 or 1-888-238-1233.