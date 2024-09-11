No organization has made more of an impact on patient safety at the national level than The Leapfrog Group. As I take on the new role as Leapfrog’s board chair, I am calling on consumers, employers, insurers, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to make greater use of the organization’s transparent data to improve patient safety and save lives.

New Jersey hospitals have embraced Leapfrog, and we are the only state in the nation with 100% participation. But we all have a role to play in using the Leapfrog data to improve the quality and safety of health care. Consumers can easily access Leapfrog’s website or download its app to see the quality and safety of health care facilities before they decide where to seek care. Employers and insurers can use Leapfrog’s data in their contracting, network directories and incentive programs to lead their employees and customers to safer, higher-quality facilities. Finally, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, known as ASCs, can participate in the Leapfrog Survey and use the data to benchmark their quality against others and, most important, identify areas where they must improve.

Leapfrog was created in 2000 by employers and other large purchasers of health care, organizations that spend millions of dollars on health care every year. Yet these purchasers recognized they were paying for health care that too often harmed patients. Indeed, each year 160,000 to 200,000 Americans die from preventable medical errors. Moreover, the emotional toll and financial costs of these injuries and deaths on families and health care providers and systems are staggering.

Leapfrog worked with experts to identify the most important, actionable hospital safety data to collect, analyze, and publish. That list of measures has evolved and expanded over time. So has the number of hospitals reporting. When Leapfrog began, the nonprofit organization reported on about 200 hospitals. Today, the number has reached almost 2,400 hospitals, representing about 80% of the nation’s hospital beds. Regardless of whether a hospital reports, Leapfrog gives a safety grade — an A, B, C, D or F — to each hospital by using the Leapfrog survey and other publicly available data.

The Leapfrog Safety Grade includes measures such as your chances of contracting a hospital-acquired infection, or whether you are more likely at one hospital to get the wrong medication than at another hospital.

Many New Jersey hospitals use the survey and data to continually improve their quality. They create quality dashboards, regularly review how they are doing and identify areas where they need to set up special committees to work on improving aspects of patient care or provider communication to address safety concerns. This is the behind-the-scenes work that makes a difference in quality outcomes for patients. At the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, we often connect hospitals that are excelling on a measure with others that need guidance, thereby improving care across the state.

A top priority for me in my new role is to engage and educate employers, insurers and consumers on how to access and use Leapfrog’s data and tools in their decision-making. What are the best facilities to contract with, or to go to for care?

Another goal of my tenure as board chair is to expand reporting by ASCs. Today, over 60% of surgeries are performed in ASCs and hospital outpatient units. But publicly available quality and safety data on ASCs is virtually nonexistent. Consumers need that data when deciding which ASC to choose for surgery or a procedure. Key information is the volume of certain procedures done (more is better) and the number of unscheduled hospital transfers (fewer is better). Today, very few ASCs are reporting to Leapfrog, citing the time it takes to complete the survey or the lack of a dedicated quality professional. I remember when hospitals similarly pushed back. But once they heard about the value in reporting, or heard insurers say they must report to be eligible for quality incentive payments — or they got called out by the media for not reporting — participation grew. Employers, insurers and consumers must come together to insist ASCs report to Leapfrog. Public pressure and the demand for accountability is powerful.

I believe that transparency is essential to improving quality. I applaud the trend toward openness and data reporting. We need to keep moving forward. Transparency helps people find the best health care facilities — and gives health care facilities the tools they need to keep getting better.