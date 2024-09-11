Credit: (Taylor Jung/NJ Spotlight News)

One year after Jersey City police fatally shot Andrew Washington, the city unveiled a new de-escalation training facility while questions remain over how law enforcement will interact with people in mental health crises.

The $6 million facility is equipped with a shooting range, classrooms and simulation rooms so officers can practice interacting with civilians in virtual and live scenarios. City officials unveiled the facility Tuesday, weeks after Washington’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. The project was already underway before Washington was killed, Mayor Steve Fulop said at the news conference introducing the facility.

But a program that would pair mental health professionals with police on emergency calls still doesn’t exist in the city, and the attorney general’s investigation into Washington’s killing remains underway.

“Training is important, but it has to be tied into how the officers are behaving every day. We have to account for what we’re doing, and then we have to train to try to get better at it,” Fulop said, explaining the need for the new facility.

Calls for alternative responses

Social justice advocates believe Washington’s killing has highlighted the need for alternative, non-law enforcement responses to mental health crises, especially in Black and brown communities. Washington was notably fearful of police, his family said, who had interacted with him during past emergency calls.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea said that the city was “still exploring” with the attorney general’s office whether to implement Arrive Together, the state’s co-responder program that pairs mental health professionals with police on emergency calls.

In a previous interview with NJ Spotlight News, Councilman Frank Gilmore said Jersey City initially opted out of participating in Arrive Together and instead allocated money to create its own program, which was being developed at the time of Washington’s killing.

What happened to Jersey City’s co-responder program?

That program is still not up and running after two years, although Gilmore said the city is waiting to see what it receives from a grant through the Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Act. The city was “at the goal line” of creating its co-responder program, Fulop said.

Part of the issue, said both Fulop and Shea, is that Arrive Together is presented as an “alternative” to law enforcement, when it is an addition to police responses.

The new facility offers training scenarios for encounters with people in mental health crisis.

“People should not think that a medical professional is going to replace a JCPD responding for something that could potentially be violent,” said Fulop.

“We want to be clear that we’re helping, that people out there understand when they call for help for their family member in crisis, what options are available to them and how that response will go, not that they think there is a fictional alternative available to them that we’re just somehow not providing,” Shea told NJ Spotlight News.

Washington’s family members called Jersey City Medical Center’s crisis hotline to assist in his mental health emergency. Washington was fearful of police, his family has said. When EMTs arrived, they in turn called police for help. When law enforcement showed up, a person standing outside Washington’s home said he wasn’t violent. The interaction ended with Officer Stephen Gigante fatally shooting Washington.

The Washington case reverberates

Last year, Fulop and Shea defended the officers’ actions, and Fulop said “you’d be hard pressed to say you would’ve taken a different approach” when viewing the body-camera footage of the fatal police encounter with Washington.

At Tuesday’s event, Fulop did not comment further on Washington’s case since the city is being sued by his family for wrongful death. He did say that de-escalation training was important for police officers.

“I think this facility will only make us better,” he said.

The new facility offers training scenarios for encounters with people in mental health crisis, as well as other simulated conversations or virtual videos so police can practice responding to different emergencies. The shooting range is also equipped with “shoot, don’t shoot” targets, which show people carrying lethal weapons and non-lethal objects, like water bottles and phones.

Officers do not have to shoot the target, said Shea.

“At the range officer’s instruction, [the target will] turn. And in addition to shooting, the officer will have to make a decision, ‘Am I faced with a threat, or am I not faced with a threat?’” said Shea. “And we’re trying to build in that thought process in front of a muscle memory.”

City officials said all Jersey City officers are also trained in ICAT and ABLE, the two types of mental health and de-escalation trainings required by the attorney general’s office. Fulop said mental health calls accounted for less than 1% of the city’s 260,000 emergency calls last year, and that any use of force “subject to injury” only accounted for 0.25% of those calls.

“So to give a little perspective on how small that is and how diligent the JCPD is on that,” said Fulop. “[But] we’re always looking for ways to do better, and we’re in constant conversation with the attorney general and how we could incorporate some of their practices to improve what we’re doing here.”

Lawyers for the Washington family welcomed the changes city officials were making to police training but said they had not yet reviewed plans for the de-escalation training facility.

“The announcement of this new de-escalation training center, in our view, is an implicit acknowledgement that Andrew ‘Drew’ Washington would be alive today if the police had responded appropriately to his family’s call for help when Drew was in the midst of a mental health episode,” attorney Amelia Green said in a written statement.